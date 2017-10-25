Cops on hunt for suspected rapist

(CNS): Police said they are investigating a report of rape after a woman was attacked by a man in the car park outside a George Town bar in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The suspect is described as dark-skinned, about 5’8” tall, of medium build and was wearing a green shirt and blue pants when he grabbed the woman outside Bananas on Eastern Avenue. According to a police report, the woman had been inside the bar but after she walked outside with a friend she was approached by the man, who pulled her away, pulled at her clothing and then assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

The attack was reported to police around 3:45am today. When officers arrived at the location they carried out checks in the area and throughout the wider George Town area during the early morning hours, but found no one fitting the description provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police