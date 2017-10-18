Cops investigating two armed robberies
(CNS): The RCIPS has confirmed that officers are investigating two new cases of armed robbery after a doorstep heist by a lone gunman on Mangrove Avenue in Prospect on Tuesday night and a stick-up at a well-known waterfront restaurant early Wednesday morning. The second incident happened around 2:30 this morning, when four men, including three who were carrying guns, confronted a security guard at the Wharf Restaurant and robbed money from inside the restaurant.
Police said that after confronting the guard, two of the men made their way into the restaurant, where they were able to access cash before they fled towards the beach in the direction of West Bay. The suspects were described as being fully masked and wearing black clothing.
The man who was robbed in Prospect was approached by a man carrying what appeared to be a gun as he got out of his car. The villain fled on foot towards Grape Avenue with the bag of cash. He is described as tall with a slim build, and was wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, dark-colored pants, and had a red mask covering his face.
The victim received minor injuries during the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Both robberies are now under police investigation.
The news comes in the wake of the armed robbery of five people outside a bar in Grand Harbour last week. So far no arrests have been made in connection with that incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Until the victim shoots one of them, this will never stops.
The place is falling apart
I think that the business owners are going to have to understand that they have to beef up the security around their properties , and lay them scumbag criminals down and give them 2 concrete blocks to carry the rest of the time down .
Fake news, we all know guns are illegal in Cayman..
Someone is coming home with a lot of money and the family members feel this is ok. Shame.Things will not change until these criminals are turned in.
I find it absolutely ridiculous that in most of these robberies the description of the assailants is about as vague as it gets. There might as well be no description at all. Surely with all the cellphones around these days someone must have snapped a quick shot of these criminals or at least someone has a better description, or camera images exist. Does RCIPS have an app to anonymously receive and publicly distribute information helpful to identifying and apprehending crooks, if they don’t it might be time to get one. Crowd sourced information is fast becoming the mainstay of other police forces.
Seems like the RCIPS are withholding info or don’t want the perpetrators taken out of circulation. We are indeed a sitting golden duck for these types of misdeeds.
To add, why did it take 2 days for this to be officially reported?
Christmas is coming the geese are getting fat. I wonder if the robbers are always going to fat?
Any Elected Members care to address the crime-ridden state of the Cayman Islands? Mr. Premier? Mr. Deputy Premier? Mr. Opposition Leader? Mr. Speaker?
