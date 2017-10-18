Cops investigating two armed robberies

(CNS): The RCIPS has confirmed that officers are investigating two new cases of armed robbery after a doorstep heist by a lone gunman on Mangrove Avenue in Prospect on Tuesday night and a stick-up at a well-known waterfront restaurant early Wednesday morning. The second incident happened around 2:30 this morning, when four men, including three who were carrying guns, confronted a security guard at the Wharf Restaurant and robbed money from inside the restaurant.

Police said that after confronting the guard, two of the men made their way into the restaurant, where they were able to access cash before they fled towards the beach in the direction of West Bay. The suspects were described as being fully masked and wearing black clothing.

The man who was robbed in Prospect was approached by a man carrying what appeared to be a gun as he got out of his car. The villain fled on foot towards Grape Avenue with the bag of cash. He is described as tall with a slim build, and was wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, dark-colored pants, and had a red mask covering his face.

The victim received minor injuries during the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Both robberies are now under police investigation.

The news comes in the wake of the armed robbery of five people outside a bar in Grand Harbour last week. So far no arrests have been made in connection with that incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

