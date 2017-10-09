Cops face weekend of violence

(CNS): Police arrested 34 people over the weekend for various offences, from violent assaults to outstanding warrants. A teenage girl and a 49-year-old man are two of the suspects who remain in police custody after two particularly violent but separate incidents on Friday and Saturday night in West Bay. At around 10:30pm Friday police were called to a report of a serious assault near a shop on Boatswain Bay Road. Police said a woman had sustained a serious eye injury following an altercation with another woman.

The victim was taken to the George Town hospital where she was treated and released. On Saturday evening around 7:00pm an 18-year-old girl from West Bay, who is understood to have been the other person involved in the fight, turned herself in to the police at the Cayman Islands Detention Centre, where she was arrested on suspicion of assault GBH and is currently in police custody.

The second violent incident happened around 10pm Saturday night, when a security guard was assaulted at a bar on Birch Tree Hill Road, West Bay. When the police arrived at the scene, which is believed to be the area of Kelly’s bar, the suspect, who had reportedly hit the guard with a bottle, ran to his vehicle and drove off in an attempt to evade the officers. But they pursued the vehicle using emergency lights and siren and it was intercepted by a second police unit on Rev. Blackman Road.

At that point the suspect reversed his car into the police vehicle, collided with a CUC pole, and as he got out of the crashed car punched an officer before he was subdued. The 49-year-old man from George Town was arrested for resisting and assaulting police, threatening offences, dangerous driving, assault, DUI and failing to provide a specimen. He remains in police custody.

As well as dealing with these two violent incidents, the police also made nineteen arrests for outstanding warrants, rounded up five drivers arrested for DUIs and other traffic offences, made seven arrests for other assaults and threatening offences, as well as two drug related arrests and one for theft.

Anyone with information about these latest incidents or any other crime is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

