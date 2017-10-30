Consumer protection bill goes public

30/10/2017

(CNS): A new piece of legislation designed to safeguard the interests of consumers when it comes to the supply of goods and services has been published for public comment. The draft bill follows an earlier public consultation on a discussion paper to formulate the law and assess public sentiment on the issues affecting consumers. The bill covers procedures to make a consumer complaint as well as the rights of, and guarantees for, consumers in the future. It also deals with the duties of suppliers and unfair trade practices and contracts.

The law is intended to apply to everyone engaged in a trade or business and the main objective is to “promote and advance the social and economic welfare of consumers”. If passed, the legislation will establish a legal framework for a fair, efficient and responsible consumer market and promote fair business practices, and will protect people from unfair, unconscionable and improper trade or deceptive and misleading conduct by those supplying goods and services.

Members of the general public as well as suppliers are invited to comment on the bill posted in the CNS Library and on the government’s Law Reform Commission website.

Submissions should be forwarded in writing by post or hand no later than 12 January to:

Jose Griffith, Acting Director of the Law Reform Commission, Portfolio of Legal Affairs

By hand to:

4th Floor Government Administration Building
133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman,

By post to:

PO Box 136
Grand Cayman KY1-9000

or emailed to [email protected].

Comments

  1. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2017 at 1:20 pm

    Funny. One of the objects of the law (3(d)) is “promoting … environmental responsibility in consumer markets”. Considering that Alden & the Compass have declared that the Conservation Law (passed unanimously by the LA) must be gutted before it does anything do we really think the consumer protection bill has any chance of effective change?




    1



    0
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2017 at 9:25 am

    ……if it even passes!




    0



    0
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2017 at 8:27 am

    calm the mass….with empty promises of a promising future…..jokers😈




    1



    0
    Reply
  4. Unison says:
    31/10/2017 at 7:25 am

    What concerns me is the food we buy at our supermarkets. Are the packaged foods free from harmful additives, chemicals, GM testings, cancer causing … et cetera. I think we need to do research on the groceries we bring home to feed and maintain our families. Gone are the days when people relied on natural resources, local organic produce to now supermarkets …




    2



    1
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2017 at 6:49 am

    Standards in Public Life Bill is the most important and deliberately neglected piece of legislation out there. There is no code of conduct for the public service, and they like it that way!!!




    2



    1
    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2017 at 5:16 am

    They’ve been kicking this idea around for over a decade now and local businesses always seem to have successfully lobbied against it. What are the odds this will simply be buried along with all the previous attempts?




    2



    0
    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    30/10/2017 at 5:37 pm

    Very telling that while the Bill imports the UK “UCTA” provisions for exemption clauses, there is no clause preventing the exclusion of liability for negligently inflicting injury or death. Seems a conscious decision to allow local businesses to profit while maiming customers was made. Shocking.




    6



    1
    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    30/10/2017 at 5:04 pm

    Alden will probably repeal it next year because it gets in the way of screwing the consumers.




    10



    2
    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    30/10/2017 at 4:59 pm

    This is a much needed law, and whilst I have not read the draft yet, some inbuilt skepticism tells me it may be full of holes designed to protect the wealthy local business owners. I will look at it and hope I am wrong.




    6



    4
    Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    30/10/2017 at 4:36 pm

    Keep at it Alden & the PPM soon all of the businesses in Cayman will have to close or sell out to Dart.




    5



    6
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      31/10/2017 at 4:08 am

      Why? Because these provisions only profit by selling shoddy goods and providing shoddy services?




      3



      1
      Reply
  11. Anonymous says:
    30/10/2017 at 3:53 pm

    yeah yeah….start with the chamber of commerce😣 their members are only rich people that have say..




    7



    1
    Reply

