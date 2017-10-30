Consumer protection bill goes public
(CNS): A new piece of legislation designed to safeguard the interests of consumers when it comes to the supply of goods and services has been published for public comment. The draft bill follows an earlier public consultation on a discussion paper to formulate the law and assess public sentiment on the issues affecting consumers. The bill covers procedures to make a consumer complaint as well as the rights of, and guarantees for, consumers in the future. It also deals with the duties of suppliers and unfair trade practices and contracts.
The law is intended to apply to everyone engaged in a trade or business and the main objective is to “promote and advance the social and economic welfare of consumers”. If passed, the legislation will establish a legal framework for a fair, efficient and responsible consumer market and promote fair business practices, and will protect people from unfair, unconscionable and improper trade or deceptive and misleading conduct by those supplying goods and services.
Members of the general public as well as suppliers are invited to comment on the bill posted in the CNS Library and on the government’s Law Reform Commission website.
Submissions should be forwarded in writing by post or hand no later than 12 January to:
Jose Griffith, Acting Director of the Law Reform Commission, Portfolio of Legal Affairs
By hand to:
4th Floor Government Administration Building
133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman,
By post to:
PO Box 136
Grand Cayman KY1-9000
or emailed to [email protected].
Funny. One of the objects of the law (3(d)) is “promoting … environmental responsibility in consumer markets”. Considering that Alden & the Compass have declared that the Conservation Law (passed unanimously by the LA) must be gutted before it does anything do we really think the consumer protection bill has any chance of effective change?
……if it even passes!
calm the mass….with empty promises of a promising future…..jokers😈
What concerns me is the food we buy at our supermarkets. Are the packaged foods free from harmful additives, chemicals, GM testings, cancer causing … et cetera. I think we need to do research on the groceries we bring home to feed and maintain our families. Gone are the days when people relied on natural resources, local organic produce to now supermarkets …
Standards in Public Life Bill is the most important and deliberately neglected piece of legislation out there. There is no code of conduct for the public service, and they like it that way!!!
There is a Public Servant’s Code of Conduct, in the Public Service Management Law (p. 13 http://www.gov.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/11527085.PDF) All Civil Servants are bound by it. The political service is separate.
They’ve been kicking this idea around for over a decade now and local businesses always seem to have successfully lobbied against it. What are the odds this will simply be buried along with all the previous attempts?
Very telling that while the Bill imports the UK “UCTA” provisions for exemption clauses, there is no clause preventing the exclusion of liability for negligently inflicting injury or death. Seems a conscious decision to allow local businesses to profit while maiming customers was made. Shocking.
Alden will probably repeal it next year because it gets in the way of screwing the consumers.
Or stop someone at the Lodge making money.
This is a much needed law, and whilst I have not read the draft yet, some inbuilt skepticism tells me it may be full of holes designed to protect the wealthy local business owners. I will look at it and hope I am wrong.
Keep at it Alden & the PPM soon all of the businesses in Cayman will have to close or sell out to Dart.
Why? Because these provisions only profit by selling shoddy goods and providing shoddy services?
yeah yeah….start with the chamber of commerce😣 their members are only rich people that have say..
