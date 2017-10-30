Consumer protection bill goes public

(CNS): A new piece of legislation designed to safeguard the interests of consumers when it comes to the supply of goods and services has been published for public comment. The draft bill follows an earlier public consultation on a discussion paper to formulate the law and assess public sentiment on the issues affecting consumers. The bill covers procedures to make a consumer complaint as well as the rights of, and guarantees for, consumers in the future. It also deals with the duties of suppliers and unfair trade practices and contracts.

The law is intended to apply to everyone engaged in a trade or business and the main objective is to “promote and advance the social and economic welfare of consumers”. If passed, the legislation will establish a legal framework for a fair, efficient and responsible consumer market and promote fair business practices, and will protect people from unfair, unconscionable and improper trade or deceptive and misleading conduct by those supplying goods and services.

Members of the general public as well as suppliers are invited to comment on the bill posted in the CNS Library and on the government’s Law Reform Commission website.

Submissions should be forwarded in writing by post or hand no later than 12 January to: Jose Griffith, Acting Director of the Law Reform Commission, Portfolio of Legal Affairs By hand to: 4th Floor Government Administration Building

133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, By post to: PO Box 136

Grand Cayman KY1-9000 or emailed to [email protected].

Category: Laws, Politics