CIMA analyst charged with booze fueled abuse

(CNS): David Meyerhoff (30) denied eight charges of assault and disorderly conduct against police when the local man from George Town appeared in Summary Court Tuesday. An analyst with CIMA, Meyerhoff is accused of abusing several police officers while outside the Country and Western bar in the early hours of 22 July as well as at the hospital and Fairbanks detention centre after he was arrested in what prosecutors claim was a booze-fueled incident. Meyerhoff is alleged to have been aggressive with police when they answered a report of a disturbance at the bar on Crewe Road.

Police alleged that they arrived to find him shirtless with a cut on his head and say the young finance expert spat, kicked and wrestled with officers, as well as cursing at them from the time he was arrested through his treatment for the head wound at the hospital and then at the detention centre, where he was held in custody.

Meyerhoff has pleaded not guilty to four charges of common assault against three different officers and not guilty to four counts of disorderly conduct. He will now face trial next year and was bailed to appear on 15 February for a case preparation hearing.

Category: Courts, Crime