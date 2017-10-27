CIG prioritises education and jobs

(CNS): The premier revealed an increase in spending for education and an enhanced focus on ensuring Caymanians benefit from the growing locally economy as he delivered the Budget Policy Statement underpinning the first budget of the Government of National Unity. Outlining what the government is planning for a broad range of areas of the economy and society, from development to improved crime fighting, Alden McLaughlin focused on education and jobs for locals. He said that the last government had given this one “an excellent platform” with economic growth and fiscal stability.

“We will use that platform to tackle the significant issues facing this country,” he told his legislative colleagues as he opened his policy statement ahead of the budget address. But he also indicated that the budget incorporated new ideas, reflecting the new coalition.

Following a very short Throne Speech from Governor Helen Kirkpatrick, the premier said it was a responsible but ambitious budget that met the requirements of the Public Management and Finance Law and advances the government’s agenda. Pointing to the need to prioritise education, he said the budget directed resources to “significantly raise our game on technical and vocational education and training” and that government would ensure that Caymanians benefit from the economic growth.

“This budget reflects our commitment to full employment through the expansion of the Ready2Work.Ky programme and to long-term opportunities created through better education and skills among the Caymanian workforce,” he said. Government would give Caymanians the opportunities they need but not by “needlessly penalising those from overseas who want to come to work here”, he said, as he outlined goals to reform the work permit systems.

Over this budget, he said, the jobs programme, which was an important initiative, would be expanded from the annual Christmas clean-up to provide seasonal work for the unemployed. But, he said, while work programmes are a necessity in the short to medium term, they are not long-term solutions.

“In the longer view, we must do a better job of ensuring that Caymanians enter the workforce with the necessary level of education and skills needed in an increasingly globally competitive marketplace. And by ‘we’ I refer to the collective we — government, businesses and citizens,” he said.

McLaughlin indicated that the budget would provide a comprehensive platform to drive improvement in the school system, with an additional $9.6 million to cover special education, the enhancement of science, literacy and math, as well as skills upgrading for 400 teachers and assistants, and for scholarships and youth programmes and additional teachers.

“Several new education posts have been added in the 2018-2019 budget, including special needs specialists, teaching support staff, leadership positions, reception, primary and high school teachers as well as for science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” he said, adding that some $36 million had been allocated over the next two years for computer software and equipment and needed improvements at several primary schools and the University College of the Cayman Islands. This cash, however, includes funding to start the initial planning work for a new West Bay Primary School and the John Gray High School.

As he focused on education and employment, he spoke directly to parents and young people when he said there were many good, well-paying jobs available in the vocational trade. He said that at the end of June this year there were about 2,800 work permits held by people in vocational trades, another 3,400 in fields like auto mechanics, electricians, carpenters and plumbers, alongside many jobs in hospitality and health.

“We will improve the opportunities for youngsters to be exposed to trade and vocational education training and, where appropriate, encourage them to consider further TVET training locally or overseas,” he said. But in a direct message to parents he added, “This encouragement should come from home as well as from school.”

He pointed to a number of existing TVET courses and apprenticeships, noting that the public works construction pilot programme would be expanded and by September 2018 there would be 30 places available for young Caymanians.

“It is intended that PWD become an accredited training centre for …construction vocational training,” McLaughlin told the LA. “This will not only allow PWD to ensure that it has trained individuals available to work for government, but facilities will also be used to train, qualify and give experience to youngsters so that they can find employment in the private sector.”

He said government was committed to a target of at least 75% of high school graduates to move on to post-secondary education or training by the end of this administration, adding, “This is a challenge we are doggedly determined to meet.”

The premier said the government wanted to ensure that Caymanians who are already skilled, qualified and want to work are not consistently disadvantaged in the labour market. Hope for that lies with the new National Human Resources Department, which, he said, would encompass the administrative functions related to immigration and be responsible for monitoring the labour market to give government the strategic oversight it needed.

“This will build capacity and capability among Caymanians seeking to more ably compete for employment opportunities,” McLaughlin said, noting that this was not going to be a merger exercise.

“It is clear that a radical shift is necessary in order to modernise the strategies, services and processes if we are to build effective workforce readiness skills in conjunction with an efficient, fair, and transparent work permit and permanent residency regime,” he said. “Over the next two years, the Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration will roll out a programme of modernisation that will lead to legislative reform, introduction of technology to automate business processes, workforce development programmes, and put in place an employer accreditation programme.”

All jobs will be cleared by the new agency and it will improve the transparency of the work permits process, making things easier for business and job-seekers, he stated.

The premier also revealed a new policy to include extra points in bids for public contracts for the employment of locals. “Government must get value for money, but government should also seek as much as possible that companies bidding to provide services to government employ Caymanians wherever possible,” McLaughlin added.

In his long policy address the premier made a great deal of promises to improve government services and help people in need, from fighting crime to exploring the possibility of Cayman becoming a transhipment location for South America.

However, but not all departments in government were winners and some, including the environment, are on the losing side of this new administration.

As he wrapped up his policy statement, he told the LA that the government “has not been sitting by idly since the May elections”, and that all views were valued and respected in the Government of National Unity.

“Just as this government’s Strategic Policy programme was a result of our collaboration and hard work, so is the budget,” he added.

Following the budget presentation from Finance Minister Roy McTaggart, the premier confirmed that the debate on the policy address, Throne Speech and the budget would commence on Wednesday of next week.

See the short Throne Speech from the governor on CIGTV below:

