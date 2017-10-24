Challenges stall food bank opening

(CNS): Plans to have a local food bank cooking and delivering food through local charities up and running by now have been derailed due to a number of challenges, organisers have said. Pastor Charles Boucher said that since the launch of The Good Samaritan, the Cayman Islands food bank, things have come a long way, and with the warehouse in the last stages of the fit-out, the hope is that the facility will be ready for Christmas. “We had all sorts of issues in the process but we believe that for the Holiday season we should be in operation for the preparation of the Christmas baskets,” Boucher said.

The goal of The Good Samaritan is to supply dried goods to food pantries and local charities, and also to cook the food from supermarkets that would have gone to waste and pass that on to non-profits and social service organisations, such as Meals On Wheels, so they can feed their clients.

In an email circulating the food bank’s first newsletter, Boucher said the last remaining work at the warehouse is the installation of the air-conditioning and final plumbing work. The charity is also in desperate need of fridges and freezers in good working order and is asking anyone in the community who can donate to contact them at [email protected]

Boucher and local businessmen, Choppy Delapenha and Woody Foster, launched the food bank project idea in July, with the goal of helping hundreds of families in time for the start of this school year, but the ambitious project seems to have hit some unspecified hurdles.

