Caribbean’s first seabin arrives in Cayman waters

(CNS): A V5 Hybrid Seabin has been installed in the water by the Cayman Islands Yacht Club in West Bay to begin gobbling up the rubbish that makes its way into the sea. This is the first Seabin to be installed in the region; it is designed for marinas, docks, yacht clubs and commercial ports as a part of the solution to the current global sea garbage problem. The relatively new technology was created by two Australian surfers concerned about the buildup of rubbish in the ocean. Water is syphoned in from the surface and passes through the natural fibre catch bag inside the Seabin. The water is pumped back into the marina leaving litter and debris trapped in the catch bag to be disposed of properly.

The Yacht Club is one of nine marinas participating under Global Pilot Partner sponsorships, which also has, or will have, Seabins installed in Bermuda, San Diego (USA), Helsinki (Finland), Mallorca (Spain), La Grande Motte (France), Halifax (Canada) and the superyacht marina at Porto Montenegro. Butterfield Bank is the local partner which has covered the cost to install the bin in Cayman at the Yacht Club.

During a press conference Tuesday Michael McWatt, managing director of Butterfield Bank (Cayman), said that as a bank operating on islands, it understand how closely tied the wellbeing of the economies and the people are to the ocean. “The fortunes of our tourism products and the quality of daily life for all of us, depends on the health of the waters that surround us,” he said.

Pete Ceglinski, MD and co-founder of the Seabin Project, said it was exciting to see Seabin ocean tech and educational programmes being rolled out in communities around the world. “The support of Butterfield has allowed us to install Seabins in several of its locations, and all of our Global Pilot Partners have helped us to be able to launch our commercial sales next month.”

Matt Bishop, chief operating officer of Active Capital Limited, one of Dart’s network of companies that owns the Yacht Club, said it supported the founders in their inspirational quest to clean up our oceans. “We’re always looking for ways to innovate and provide a clean environment for visitors and residents at the Yacht Club as well as in the Cayman Islands in general — the Seabin will help us educate the community and create a better way of life for everyone.”

The Seabin Project is launching its global commercial sales to the public in November.

Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature