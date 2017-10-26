Car stolen overnight from West Bay yard

26/10/2017

Cayman News Service(CNS): After a lull of several weeks in what had become an extremely regular crime, police are on the hunt once again for a stolen car. Officers received a report Thursday at around 8am that a dark blue 1996 hatchback Honda Civic had been stolen overnight from the yard at 20 Peanut Lane, West Bay. The car disappeared sometime after 4:30pm on Wednesday, 25 October, and before 6:30am today. The car has 15” silver rims with low profile tires and two rust spots on the roof and has the registration number 111 816. 

Police are now investigating the latest case of auto theft and asking anyone with information to call 911 or the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.  Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Comments (1)

  1. Anonymous says:
    26/10/2017 at 7:38 pm

    Let’s keep handing out work permits

    To people who have no work

    People are holding their permits

    Our crime is out of control

    I wonder why




