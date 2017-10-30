Burglar makes off in victim’s car

(CNS): Victims of a home burglary overnight on Thursday-Friday also had their car stolen after the villain or villains also made off with their stuff in the resident’s 2005 pearl white Toyota Ipsum, registration 166-429. The burglary and auto-theft in Dewsbury Avenue, Bodden Town, were reported to the police around 6am on Friday 28 October and happened sometime between 8:15pm on Thursday 27 October. During the burglary the suspects took the resident’s handbag along with a bunch of keys, including the car key.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old from George Town was expected in court Monday after he was arrested on Wednesday 26 and later charged over a burglary on 8 October at a bar on Shedden Road.

Officers from the Eastern Districts CID are investigating the Bodden town burglary and car theft case and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

