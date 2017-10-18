Budget to be delivered in 10 days
(CNS): The Government of National Unity will be delivering its first budget and strategic policy statement on 27 October, officials have confirmed. Finance Minister Roy McTaggart is expected to present a spending plan to cover the next two years, and Premier Alden McLaughlin will be setting out the stall for his coalition government over the next three and a half years. The governor will also deliver the Throne Speech, which, although at the top of the bill, has become increasingly ceremonial with very little substance. Government’s substantive plans are now presented in the SPS, while the nitty-gritty of public spending is detailed in the budget figures.
This will be the electorate’s first real glimpse into the future plans of the coalition government, which was formed because no clear winner emerged after the May general elections. The SPS should make clear what policies the Progressives will continue to pursue in line with their own manifesto and what they have embraced from the manifesto of their coalition colleagues, the CDP.
The public will also get to see whether any campaign promises made by the independent candidates that are now in the coalition government have been adopted.
This is the first budget that will be delivered to a Legislative Assembly made up of representatives of single-member constituents, so the question of how fair government is in allocating money to districts represented by opposition members will be much more apparent. In past years the representatives for East End and North Side, Arden McLean and Ezzard Miller, accused the government of punishing their districts because they were in the opposition.
Only took four months, right, then again the US election was in November and they are still dealing with budgeting issues, then again the US is a huge country with a huge population and a huge government budget to manage and this island is tiny jurisdiction with relatively small expenses. I’m sure it is a tough job but 4 months, exactly how much time a day do they spend doing this to justify 4 months and barely fitting it in to the month they set for themselves (after putting it off for two weeks earlier this month) ?
This is the same government that is allocating another 2 whole years to “multi-stage assessment” to figure out how they are going to finish JGHS which was started bascially 10 years ago.
Incompetence goes unpunished, they just push back deadlines and screw over the people of the islands with their inability to plan for anything until there is a glaring problem and people are making a stink about it ( the dump, the insane traffic in the mornings and evenings to get from east to west and vice versa, the aged and overflowing schools and education facilities, the girls and boys homes and their various inadequacies, the airport and it’s aged facilities and lack of room for expansion etc etc etc)
Everything is reactive not proactive with the CIG as new problems are emerging in the present they are still 5 years behind dealing with the previous messes (and getting themselves into new ones)
