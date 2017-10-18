Budget to be delivered in 10 days

(CNS): The Government of National Unity will be delivering its first budget and strategic policy statement on 27 October, officials have confirmed. Finance Minister Roy McTaggart is expected to present a spending plan to cover the next two years, and Premier Alden McLaughlin will be setting out the stall for his coalition government over the next three and a half years. The governor will also deliver the Throne Speech, which, although at the top of the bill, has become increasingly ceremonial with very little substance. Government’s substantive plans are now presented in the SPS, while the nitty-gritty of public spending is detailed in the budget figures.

This will be the electorate’s first real glimpse into the future plans of the coalition government, which was formed because no clear winner emerged after the May general elections. The SPS should make clear what policies the Progressives will continue to pursue in line with their own manifesto and what they have embraced from the manifesto of their coalition colleagues, the CDP.

The public will also get to see whether any campaign promises made by the independent candidates that are now in the coalition government have been adopted.

This is the first budget that will be delivered to a Legislative Assembly made up of representatives of single-member constituents, so the question of how fair government is in allocating money to districts represented by opposition members will be much more apparent. In past years the representatives for East End and North Side, Arden McLean and Ezzard Miller, accused the government of punishing their districts because they were in the opposition.

