Booze continues to fuel road smashes

(CNS): Drivers who get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol remain the main cause of the high numbers of collisions on Cayman’s roads, police have said, adding that this was compounded last weekend by the wet weather. Officers faced another three days of trouble on the roads, with 22 crashes reported to police from 29 September to 1 October, some of which were very serious. Inspector Ian Yearwood, head of the Traffic Management Unit, urged drivers to stop drinking and driving.

“While we know that a fair amount of rain in recent weeks has played a role in the number of collisions, the fact remains that most of the serious crashes appear to be alcohol-related,” he said “Drinking and driving continues to be a threat to the safety of all road users. We continue to ask all drivers to be responsible; you are not only risking your own safety, but that of everyone on the road.”

One of the more serious smashes this weekend involved a three-car pile-up on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway Saturday morning, after a silver Honda Accord veered into oncoming traffic, causing a Suzuki Swift to swerve and collide into a nearby wall. The Accord then collided with a Honda Inspire that was traveling behind the Suzuki Swift, causing injury to the driver of that care.

The 30-year-old driver of the Honda Accord driver, who is from Bodden Town, fled the scene but turned himself in to police the following day. The woman driving the Honda Inspire was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

On Saturday afternoon a 23-year-old driver from West Bay was arrested for DUI when his Honda Civic crashed into a tree on the side of Boatswain Bay Road in West Bay. Two passengers in the vehicle both received minor injuries to the head and the driver was also injured. All of the people involved were treated at the hospital and released. The vehicle sustained major front-end damage.

At around 10:20pm Saturday night a white Suzuki Swift travelling along South Sound Road veered off the road into a tree, causing major damage. The 31-year-old-woman from George Town who was driving sustained injuries to her head and was taken to the hospital, where she remains, though her injuries are not life-threatening. She was warned for intended prosecution for refusing to provide a specimen.

Meanwhile, the woman who was injured in a serious collision in Bodden Town on Sunday night and rescued by fire crews remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. She was a passenger in a silver BMW which collided into a wall on Shamrock Road hear Watlers Estates. The driver, a 25-year-old-man from Bodden Town, also sustained minor injuries and he was warned by the police of their intention to prosecute.

