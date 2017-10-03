Booze continues to fuel road smashes
(CNS): Drivers who get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol remain the main cause of the high numbers of collisions on Cayman’s roads, police have said, adding that this was compounded last weekend by the wet weather. Officers faced another three days of trouble on the roads, with 22 crashes reported to police from 29 September to 1 October, some of which were very serious. Inspector Ian Yearwood, head of the Traffic Management Unit, urged drivers to stop drinking and driving.
“While we know that a fair amount of rain in recent weeks has played a role in the number of collisions, the fact remains that most of the serious crashes appear to be alcohol-related,” he said “Drinking and driving continues to be a threat to the safety of all road users. We continue to ask all drivers to be responsible; you are not only risking your own safety, but that of everyone on the road.”
One of the more serious smashes this weekend involved a three-car pile-up on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway Saturday morning, after a silver Honda Accord veered into oncoming traffic, causing a Suzuki Swift to swerve and collide into a nearby wall. The Accord then collided with a Honda Inspire that was traveling behind the Suzuki Swift, causing injury to the driver of that care.
The 30-year-old driver of the Honda Accord driver, who is from Bodden Town, fled the scene but turned himself in to police the following day. The woman driving the Honda Inspire was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.
On Saturday afternoon a 23-year-old driver from West Bay was arrested for DUI when his Honda Civic crashed into a tree on the side of Boatswain Bay Road in West Bay. Two passengers in the vehicle both received minor injuries to the head and the driver was also injured. All of the people involved were treated at the hospital and released. The vehicle sustained major front-end damage.
At around 10:20pm Saturday night a white Suzuki Swift travelling along South Sound Road veered off the road into a tree, causing major damage. The 31-year-old-woman from George Town who was driving sustained injuries to her head and was taken to the hospital, where she remains, though her injuries are not life-threatening. She was warned for intended prosecution for refusing to provide a specimen.
Meanwhile, the woman who was injured in a serious collision in Bodden Town on Sunday night and rescued by fire crews remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. She was a passenger in a silver BMW which collided into a wall on Shamrock Road hear Watlers Estates. The driver, a 25-year-old-man from Bodden Town, also sustained minor injuries and he was warned by the police of their intention to prosecute.
And it’s not even Christmas yet?! Smh…
Always we know the problem that causes practically ALL domestic disputes, violence, assaults, accidents, broken homes and relationships … yet every night, we allow it to be sold and consumed!
I know this sound a bit draconian, but what if we took away all the alcohol, stop it from being sold for several months …
I THINK WE WOULD BE SURPRISED AT REDUCTION IN CRIMES
Sort the taxi issue to help with this issue.
Get the taxi laws in order …. open the market up and require meters. Get that right and DUI will reduce.
No shit Sherlock! Pray tell us what you plan to do about it? If you think an eloquent statement of the bleedin’ obvious will stop it, you need a couple of weeks at Scotland Yard in Novice Constable 101 training.
Do what they do in the US and prosecute, as well as hold civilly liable, those selling liquor to drivers who go on to cause accidents while drunk.
And er I think DUI is a criminal offense already, 7.34pm.
Where is a decent and affordable public transportation system? Some of Cayman’s problems are so easy to resolve, but status quo is the name of the game. Even the bloody judges are drinking and driving.
And now gas stations to sell alcohol. Certainly a sad state of affairs. Where can I buy shares in a funeral home?
Most people who go to bars, restaurants and clubs, drive and consume booze at the locations then get into their vehicle and drive again. Whereas people who buy from liquor stores or gas stations have not consumed any and are most likely taking it home to drink
Until there is home delivery of alcohol, almost everyone who drinks has to drive to buy it no matter where they get it.
When licenses are granted to gas stations to sell alcohol this is what happens. Some idiot going home after a rough day. Stops at the gas station for gas. Sees the beer or wine or rum. Picks up a bottle. Starts drinking and death on the road. Ridiculous
There is no difference from driving to a liquor store or driving to a gas station to purchase lquour. The difference is just don’t drink and drive.
We are not serious about drunk driving. I was a young man in Britain many years ago when they began to enforce the drink driving laws. We learned very quickly. The cops sat outside pubs in darkened cars and waited for people to drive off. If they didn’t put their lights or indicators on immediately, the cops stopped them and breathalyised them. The message got through very very fast. Most people in Britain are terrified to drink and drive. But our culture here is pathetic about ALL law enforcement….tinted windows, speeding, unleashed dogs, litter etc etc. What say you Police Chief?
Incredibly the RCIPS successfully diagnose the problem, yet persist on leaving these drunks to pilot themselves into walls, trees, and other innocent road users. Whose fault is that? Where is the traffic department to stop them and protect the public? When will our MLAs do what needs to be done and criminalize DUI?!?
