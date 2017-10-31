Booze and rain fuel more road crashes

(CNS): Police dealt with 30 crashes on Cayman’s roads this weekend caused by a combination of wet conditions and drunk drivers. At least four people were arrested for drinking and driving and police are also on the lookout for a driver who fled the scene after mowing down a cyclist. “We saw a spike in traffic collisions this weekend, which we believe to have been in part due to the wet weather. A large number of these collisions also involved people driving under the influence,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood of the Traffic Department.

“We are urging the public to exercise caution when driving on wet roads and in rainy weather, and to remember that poor road conditions and alcohol are a very dangerous combination,” he added.

The police are asking for witnesses to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254 if they can help police track down a hit and run driver. The collision happened early Saturday morning, 28 October, when a cyclist was hit on the Esterley Tibbets Highway south of Camana Bay. The car fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries to his face and leg before being released.

On Friday evening a 36 year old driver from West Bay was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he struck a pedestrian on Batabano Road. The victim, who sustained minor injuries, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Later that night, officers on patrol netted another drunk driver after he was spotted driving erratically on South Church Street in a vehicle with significant damage to the front fender. The 25-year-old man from George Town was stopped and arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.

