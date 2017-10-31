Booze and rain fuel more road crashes
(CNS): Police dealt with 30 crashes on Cayman’s roads this weekend caused by a combination of wet conditions and drunk drivers. At least four people were arrested for drinking and driving and police are also on the lookout for a driver who fled the scene after mowing down a cyclist. “We saw a spike in traffic collisions this weekend, which we believe to have been in part due to the wet weather. A large number of these collisions also involved people driving under the influence,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood of the Traffic Department.
“We are urging the public to exercise caution when driving on wet roads and in rainy weather, and to remember that poor road conditions and alcohol are a very dangerous combination,” he added.
The police are asking for witnesses to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254 if they can help police track down a hit and run driver. The collision happened early Saturday morning, 28 October, when a cyclist was hit on the Esterley Tibbets Highway south of Camana Bay. The car fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries to his face and leg before being released.
On Friday evening a 36 year old driver from West Bay was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he struck a pedestrian on Batabano Road. The victim, who sustained minor injuries, was taken to hospital for treatment.
Later that night, officers on patrol netted another drunk driver after he was spotted driving erratically on South Church Street in a vehicle with significant damage to the front fender. The 25-year-old man from George Town was stopped and arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.
Allowing people to transfer their license, without them having to do a driving test has to stop! The only countries that we should allow this to happen with is the UK, Canada, USA, and Ireland. All other countries, should have to do both parts of the driving exam. Allowing people, who have never owned a car to come here and buy one for $500, and then drive….is a recipe for disaster.
what the hell are the cops doing everyday????
every car journey i make i see dozens of drivers who could be pulled over for careless/dangerous driving….
speeding, tailgating, no signals….happens everywhere.
sick and tired of the west indian attitude to driving. lazy,ignorant and rude.
These Police posts are getting old . Same message every week.
Instead of telling us what we already know, how about telling us what steps the Police are taking to deal with the ridiculously bad driving we experience every day.
It would also be nice if Police led by example by indicating on roundabouts.
I say it again, although nobody wants to listen: prosecute the bars who serve people who are drunk, or withdraw their licenses, and/or hold them liable in civil law so that those who suffer can sue them. That’d stem the tide of drunk drivers overnight: they’d simply be refused service.
