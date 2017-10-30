Bidders on port prequalified, premier tells LA
(CNS): Bidders interested in constructing the controversial and costly cruise berthing facility in George Town have been prequalified, the premier revealed Friday, but gave away no details of which firms are involved. He also revealed that talks with the cruise lines over their committment are not finished. When he delivered the Budget Policy Statement, Alden McLaughlin said his government was still committed to the project and cash has been allocated “to progress the work on the George Town cruise and cargo port project” in the 2018/19 budget.
And in the budget address, Finance Minister Roy McTaggart revealed that a total of $3 million has been set aside to progress the project over the next two years — $1.8 million in 2018 and $1.2 million in 2019.
McLaughlin said that while prequalification is complete, “the negotiations with cruise lines are in the final stages”, but said no more about the cruise lines and their support of the costly development.
“Coral recruitment has been completed and an application submitted to the Department of Environment for trial relocation,” the premier stated. Coral recruitment is the process by which coral larvae attach and establish themselves to the reef.
The plan to relocate the coral is fraught with challenges and is one of a number of factors fuelling the controversy surrounding the still unpopular cruise port project, which many believe is too expensive and offers little benefit to the majority of local people. But although the results of the original public consultation were 3 to 1 against it, government is pressing ahead with the plan. McLaughlin said the bid documents are being finalised, with the next procurement stage in November.
The project includes an enlarged cargo port, which McLaughlin said is “key to our ongoing economic development and will give us the ability to accept larger ships, reducing shipping costs and consequently reducing the cost of goods bought locally”.
He said, “The Port Authority has also received considerable interest from shipping companies that not only want to bring their larger ships here, but have indicated that Grand Cayman could serve as a transshipment port for perishable cargo out of Central America. The economic potential for George Town to serve as a transshipment port is certainly welcomed and will be pursued.”
Cayman is missing out on all the big ships with better tourists this year. We could have had a major boom with the eastern islands badly damaged but the best ships will be sailing right by every day again.
Stayover Tourists mainly benefit the hotels that are owned by foreign corporations. Most of the workers in hotels and restaurants are all expat and not local.
The main tourists that benefit locals are the cruise tourists.
from the Office of the Auditor General:
…government routinely does not account for …how much each project will cost, and does not conduct proper analyses on developments before beginning them…
Even where key project documents had been approved by Cabinet and expenditure could be incurred, it was difficult to identify whether estimated costs had been factored into budget documents,” the AG report stated.
..several business cases are conducted before and during the procurement stage of a given project, and that a final business case should be completed and made public before any contract is signed.
Thank you for this joke today, i truly needed a good laugh! Does the premier even believe his own words? Or think before he says them? He said and I quote, ”The project includes an enlarged cargo port, which McLaughlin said is “key to our ongoing economic development and will give us the ability to accept larger ships, reducing shipping costs and consequently reducing the cost of goods bought locally”. Lets think about that for a second, can the new cargo port reduce shipping costs by being able to accept larger ships? Possibly… Will that savings be passed over to the consumer in the form of lower costing goods? Highly unlikely! Get ready to hear that groceries are bought in bulk at today’s prices for at least 3 years in advance like how they buy fuel! Lol!
Aaaaand the winner is DECCO! No surprise there zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
If Cayman wants to compete with other Caribbean islands regarding cruise visitors, this cruise port is a must. It’s imperative that this construction is in place especially when receiving the elderly or infirm tourist off these ships. These people cannot physically cope with ship tenders. If this attitude of not wanting this facility by some residents carries on, ships will bypass Cayman. There is a terrific amount of passengers arriving on your dockside at one time right into the shopping area of Cayman. Why cut your nose off to spite your face! Granted, it is not a cheap construction, but one must speculate to accumulate. Cayman has enough problems with the current escalating crime without putting more obstacles in the way of revenue.
“The project includes an enlarged cargo port” – final nail in the downtown coffin.
The night noise of the trucks hauling shipping containers kills downtown for ANY evening activities. Sitting on the deck at Breezes was miserable with the continual noise of back and forth trucking. Downtown should be alive at night but they struggle because no one cares.
I feel for you Cayman. Allowing others to make big decisions for you is NOT the way to go. The government is not historically for Cayman, just for their own agendas. Always.
No visions outside the box. Not vision full stop! Keep letting outsiders make those choices, eh!
Just keep throwing that $$ down Darts pants. Heaven knows he needs it.
The PPM should know by now they cannot handle big projects so should stay away form them; and someone needs to remind Alden and his cohorts of their favorite campaign word; transparency. They going sink this country or sell the final piece of he jigsaw to DART if they go ahead with this. Do they even know where Falmouth is?
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
Selling out Cayman and the environment well done mr. premier we see you for what you really are now.
It is disgraceful that Alden McLaughlin and Moses Kirkconnell are prepared to spend millions on relocating coral while public schools, the teachers and students lack basic resources everyday.This is a sick joke and tells you all you need to know about their priorities as leaders and character as politicians.
Just let it go for crying out loud…total waste of money…focus efforts on stay over tourism
