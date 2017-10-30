Bidders on port prequalified, premier tells LA

(CNS): Bidders interested in constructing the controversial and costly cruise berthing facility in George Town have been prequalified, the premier revealed Friday, but gave away no details of which firms are involved. He also revealed that talks with the cruise lines over their committment are not finished. When he delivered the Budget Policy Statement, Alden McLaughlin said his government was still committed to the project and cash has been allocated “to progress the work on the George Town cruise and cargo port project” in the 2018/19 budget.

And in the budget address, Finance Minister Roy McTaggart revealed that a total of $3 million has been set aside to progress the project over the next two years — $1.8 million in 2018 and $1.2 million in 2019.

McLaughlin said that while prequalification is complete, “the negotiations with cruise lines are in the final stages”, but said no more about the cruise lines and their support of the costly development.

“Coral recruitment has been completed and an application submitted to the Department of Environment for trial relocation,” the premier stated. Coral recruitment is the process by which coral larvae attach and establish themselves to the reef.

The plan to relocate the coral is fraught with challenges and is one of a number of factors fuelling the controversy surrounding the still unpopular cruise port project, which many believe is too expensive and offers little benefit to the majority of local people. But although the results of the original public consultation were 3 to 1 against it, government is pressing ahead with the plan. McLaughlin said the bid documents are being finalised, with the next procurement stage in November.

The project includes an enlarged cargo port, which McLaughlin said is “key to our ongoing economic development and will give us the ability to accept larger ships, reducing shipping costs and consequently reducing the cost of goods bought locally”.

He said, “The Port Authority has also received considerable interest from shipping companies that not only want to bring their larger ships here, but have indicated that Grand Cayman could serve as a transshipment port for perishable cargo out of Central America. The economic potential for George Town to serve as a transshipment port is certainly welcomed and will be pursued.”

