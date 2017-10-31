Beautician denies reckless acts on clients

(CNS): An unlicensed beautician who is accused of injecting women’s faces with some kind of cosmetic product that resulted in serious skin damage has denied the charges against her. Zunilda Anaya Baldovino (50) appeared in Summary Court Tuesday, and with the help of a translator pleaded not guilty to two counts of reckless endangerment in connection with two women who were administered the cosmetic procedures last October and last November.

A trial has now been set for next March in the Summary Court before Magistrate Valdis Foldats, which is expected to last three days. The woman, who is a Spanish speaker but whose nationality has not been specified, was bailed to return to court in February for a case management hearing.

