‘Beach access for ALL’ campaign launched

(CNS): Local beach access remains a major point of contention on Grand Cayman, despite government efforts to address the legislation surrounding the issue. But now Morne Botes, who successfully campaigned to save Smith Cove from developers last year, has begun a new campaign to focus on the broader problem of beach access for all, including wheelchair users. Former planning minister Kurt Tibbetts steered two bills through parliament in March to ensure public access to the beaches but many landowners are still blocking easements to the waterfront, and the people’s right to access the beach continues to be eroded.

Although Botes is a developer, he describes himself as an activist and genuinely has concerns about the excessive amount of development that has happened on Grand Cayman, believing the beach is a special place they we all should have access to.

A specific example of an area where access has been a problem for a long time is Boggy Sands. Botes told CNS that there were once four beach access points in that picturesque little community of West Bay but now there is only one and the recent impact from tropical Storm Nate has made that access treacherous.

The loss of access is due to landowners who have erected gates and barriers, as they insist that access points which were once public are on their land. The MLA for the constituency of West Bay South, Tara Rivers, has said she is working to address the beach access issue in the district; and MLA of the neighbouring district for West Bay West, McKeeva Bush, told Cayman 27 News that the gates “will be opened”.

But so far the gates along Boggy Sands remain firmly close and many other beach access points around the island remain blocked, with areas of beach also fenced off, making it hard for people to enjoy the waterfront.

Botes told CNS that he is hopeful that, with the right people working on the issue, the new legislation should help improve access in future but that he wants to see current public accesses points honoured and re-opened and new developments forced to create more access points.

He said that he has started the ‘Beach Access for ALL’ campaign and launched a Facebook page so that the community has a focal point where they can discuss the issue and post details of access points that are blocked so that the authorities can be notified and action taken.

Botes is also focusing on wheelchair access to allow those with special needs to enjoy Cayman’s stunning beaches and is promoting the idea of introducing mobile beach access mats.

