Attorney assaulted at West Bay party

(CNS): An attorney whose workload includes legal aid and criminal defence work has been airlifted for medical treatment after he was assaulted at a West Bay party over the weekend. Police confirmed that a 28-year-old man from the district has since been arrested and is currently in custody on suspicion of GBH. The RCIPS said they learned of the serious assault from the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Medical staff said they had a patient in the A&E who had arrived on Saturday with serious facial injuries. He has since been air-lifted overseas for further medical attention as a result of the assault.

CNS learned that the victim was a lawyer after he was unable to represent clients in Summary Court Monday.

