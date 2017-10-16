Artist charged over controversial work

(CNS): An artist based on Cayman Brac who was arrested over what some residents on the Sister Islands have found offensive artwork displayed on his property on the South Side of the island has now been charged. Ronald “Foots” Kynes (63) has been charged with displaying an obscene object for public exhibition and intending to corrupt morals under section 157 of the Penal Code. His work has not only led to him being arrested and now charged, but some of the sculptures were also vandalized this summer as tensions between the controversial artist and his neighbours heightened and a petition circulated to prevent the artist from showing his work.

CNS is awaiting a response from the police about whether anyone has been arrested or charged in connection with the vandalism following news that Kynes has been charged over his work.

We have also contacted the artist about the decision to charge him over the sculptures, which depicted two figurines in a sexual act.

This is not the first time that Kynes has caused controversy with his art. In 2015 he was accused of devil worshipping by neighbours because of a 10-foot creation called “Mephistopheles Throne”, which included a dead goat’s head. That sculpture was also vandalised. Then last year his mini-depiction of missiles pointing offshore to mark the Cuban missile crisis also caused some community backlash.

But Kynes work has also attracted more positive attention with his underwater multi-piece sculpture of “The Lost City of Atlantis”, which was featured in numerous travel articles and in diving magazines.

