Armed cops called to school fight

(CNS): The head of John Gray High School has confirmed that there was a series of violent incidents at the school at the end of last week and the beginning of this that have resulted in arrests after armed police were called to the school. But he said the situation has been dealt with “firmly and fairly” and that overall the school is winning the battle against anti-social behaviour. Police confirmed that officers from an armed unit on patrol in the area responded to a call about a fight among children at the school on Thursday, 28 September, just before 1:00pm where a knife was involved.

The neighbourhood officer for the school attended alongside the armed officers and found one student in need of medical attention for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Three other juveniles were arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and are currently on police bail, the RCIPS said.

Jonathan Clark, the school principal, said the school had made huge improvements in reducing the number of major incidents during the last eighteen months, but when incidents do occur they are dealt with.

He said that in this latest serious incident, a lunchtime dispute between two student boys on 28 September spilled over into a second fight on Monday involving boys that did not attend the school.

“Both conflicts were dealt with quickly by senior staff and security on site, with parents being contacted, police and senior staff questioning those involved and appropriate sanctions being set,” Clark confirmed. “On Monday three students that don’t attend JGHS jumped a fence looking for one of the boys involved on Thursday. Security and senior staff were quickly alerted to this breach, however one student was struck by one of the intruders before fleeing the campus.”

He explained that students were visibly agitated but police and senior staff calmed the situation quickly and normal lessons resumed. Parents of all of the boys involved have been contacted and all concerned have met with the school head, and “restorative work” was completed Wednesday afternoon.

“Incidents like this are rare at JGHS but will always be taken seriously,” Clark stated, adding that fighting at JGHS would not be tolerated and, along with the police involvement, the school imposes its own sanctions.

