Anglin’s life tariff case adjourned

(CNS): A scheduled conditional release hearing for Devon Jermaine Anglin (31), who is serving a life-sentence for the murder of Carlos Webster at a West Bay Road nightclub in 2009, was adjourned Tuesday to allow the crown to seek relevant reports to put before the court for consideration. Legislation passed in 2016 now requires that all ‘lifers’ are given a minimum tariff on their mandatory full life sentences, setting a date for the earliest possible time that they could be considered by a board for release.

The mandatory life term for murder no longer means that a prisoner will necessarily die behind bars or that inmates must depend on the mercy of the governor for possible parole.

The law calls for a recommended minimum life term of 30 years, but the judges deciding the tariffs have a certain amount of discretion to decrease or increase the minimum term depending on the circumstances of the crime.

Anglin, who has been in prison since he was his arrested in 2010 in relation to the murder of 4-year-old Jeremiah Barnes, a killing he was acquitted of twice, was found guilty of gunning down Webster in the Next Level nightclub in front of hundreds of witnesses. Although it was months before the police were able to persuade any of them to come forward, he was convicted by the chief justice following a judge alone trial in 2011 largely on the evidence of two anonymous witnesses.

In addition to his full mandatory life term, Anglin, from West Bay, is also serving a 20-year prison sentence for the attempted murder of a bystander who was hit during the nightclub shooting, and a further sixteen years for possession of an unlicensed firearm relating to the same crime.

So far, tariffs given to inmates for similar gang-related shootings have been in excess of the 30-year recommended term.

Justin D’Angelo Ramoon (26) was given a 35-year tariff last year for what a judge described as the execution-style killing of Jason Powery in 2015 outside a George Town bar. His older brother, Osbourne Wilfred Douglas (31), who supplied the gun and drove the getaway car, was handed a 34-year term. Both men have since been removed from HMP Northward and are serving their sentences in HMP Belmarsh, a high security prison in the UK, as they were described as a risk to national security. Since their removal the brothers have filed legal challenges to the transfer.

No new date has been set for Anglin’s conditional release hearing but it is not likely to take place until early next year, the court heard. There are no indications that Anglin will be serving his time anywhere but HMP Northward, despite the seriousness of his conviction. After more than seven years in jail, Anglin is said to be a born again Christian and a model prisoner.

However, when it comes to deciding a tariff, the courts are unable to take the behaviour of inmates since their conviction into consideration, as the law requires the sentencing exercise be carried out as it would have been immediately following the conviction.

Category: Courts, Crime