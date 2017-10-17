Anglin’s life tariff case adjourned
(CNS): A scheduled conditional release hearing for Devon Jermaine Anglin (31), who is serving a life-sentence for the murder of Carlos Webster at a West Bay Road nightclub in 2009, was adjourned Tuesday to allow the crown to seek relevant reports to put before the court for consideration. Legislation passed in 2016 now requires that all ‘lifers’ are given a minimum tariff on their mandatory full life sentences, setting a date for the earliest possible time that they could be considered by a board for release.
The mandatory life term for murder no longer means that a prisoner will necessarily die behind bars or that inmates must depend on the mercy of the governor for possible parole.
The law calls for a recommended minimum life term of 30 years, but the judges deciding the tariffs have a certain amount of discretion to decrease or increase the minimum term depending on the circumstances of the crime.
Anglin, who has been in prison since he was his arrested in 2010 in relation to the murder of 4-year-old Jeremiah Barnes, a killing he was acquitted of twice, was found guilty of gunning down Webster in the Next Level nightclub in front of hundreds of witnesses. Although it was months before the police were able to persuade any of them to come forward, he was convicted by the chief justice following a judge alone trial in 2011 largely on the evidence of two anonymous witnesses.
In addition to his full mandatory life term, Anglin, from West Bay, is also serving a 20-year prison sentence for the attempted murder of a bystander who was hit during the nightclub shooting, and a further sixteen years for possession of an unlicensed firearm relating to the same crime.
So far, tariffs given to inmates for similar gang-related shootings have been in excess of the 30-year recommended term.
Justin D’Angelo Ramoon (26) was given a 35-year tariff last year for what a judge described as the execution-style killing of Jason Powery in 2015 outside a George Town bar. His older brother, Osbourne Wilfred Douglas (31), who supplied the gun and drove the getaway car, was handed a 34-year term. Both men have since been removed from HMP Northward and are serving their sentences in HMP Belmarsh, a high security prison in the UK, as they were described as a risk to national security. Since their removal the brothers have filed legal challenges to the transfer.
No new date has been set for Anglin’s conditional release hearing but it is not likely to take place until early next year, the court heard. There are no indications that Anglin will be serving his time anywhere but HMP Northward, despite the seriousness of his conviction. After more than seven years in jail, Anglin is said to be a born again Christian and a model prisoner.
However, when it comes to deciding a tariff, the courts are unable to take the behaviour of inmates since their conviction into consideration, as the law requires the sentencing exercise be carried out as it would have been immediately following the conviction.
They should lock all of you up for being prejudice and send you to england
1
2
@SSM345 so when do we determine that a person has sincerely changed? when do we allow them that chance to prove themselves? Put yourself in that persons shoes, and THEN cast your judgement, as if it were you facing these trials. For all we know, you probably cheating on your spouse, just not being judged because no one has caught you yet….
0
3
The crime was committed and people are dead, never to have the chance of judging or being judged again, never to be seen again, never to appeal against the “death sentence” meted against them by a criminal. Easy to reform if you are trying to get a lesser sentence…you are still alive to do so. Do the crime, do the time. If you were “born again” you should understand the reasons why.
0
0
Just remember… “Judges have a certain amount of discretion to decrease the minimum term, depending on the circumstances of the crime. ” Which is what the outcome will be based on, not any of your personal feelings about the individual. Perhaps waiting to hear that part would be sensible before you comment. Haters gonna hate no matter what so do your job haters but you’re actually supposed to know something about someone before you can judge them .
5
1
A born again Christian and model prisoner? He is a murderer; will always be a murderer and should be treated such. He is trying to play the system so he doesn’t spend the rest of his sh*tty excuse for a life in prison We need to bring back hanging for people like this and his buddy Rhaziel. People like that do not deserve anything; and especially not freedom.
12
6
Bullet!!!
1
0
Life=life. Do not release the krakken.
12
3
So send the prisoners and ex-pats, come on one or the other.
1
3
Send him to THE UK!!
24
4
Send him to Belmarsh in the UK. That’ll take the wind out of his sail!!
He’ll soon learn what hardened criminals are there…………it’s no Northward Resort Hotel.
40
7
Throw away the damn key already.
46
6
Beat me to it!
12
1