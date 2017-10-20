Agencies join forces in illegal immigration clampdown

(CNS): Immigration, customs and police joined forces again this week in an effort to clamp down on illegal immigration. Following an operation in George Town Thursday (19 October), a 21-year-old Jamaican national was arrested for overstaying. Officers from the three agencies raided a home in Windsor Park, where they suspected illegal immigrants were being harboured and other criminal activities were taking place. “The collaboration between immigration, customs and police has been going from strength to strength,” said Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Garfield Wong.

“The combined results to date are pleasing and we look forward to increasing our capability against those wanting to contravene the laws of the Cayman Islands,” he added.

Deputy Collector of Customs Jeff Jackson, who has responsibility for the Customs Border Protection portfolio, said, “Our strong partnership with police, immigration and other law enforcement agencies provides opportunities to be more effective in protecting our borders and the results over the past months speak for themselves.”

During the search, officers also recovered small amounts of drug paraphernalia. This joint investigation is ongoing, and immigration, customs and police urge anyone with information about drug trafficking, illegal immigrants or other criminal activities to contact them, or to report anonymously.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

