80lbs of ganja washes up in Little Cayman

(CNS): Between Friday 20 and Sunday 22 October the police recovered five packages containing what is suspected to be ganja along the shoreline of Little Cayman. After the police were notified by members of the public on the island that parcels had washed ashore, officers on the ground, helped by the RCIPS helicopter crew, conducted extensive searches around the Little Cayman’s coastline and collected the parcels, which together totalled around 80lbs in weight.

Thanking the public for notifying them about the parcels, the police said they are now seeking help in trying to find their source. But they gave no indication that they were aware of any suspicious vessels in the area before the parcels were recovered.

Anyone with information that could assist the police is asked the call CBPS at 948-0331. They can also contact the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

