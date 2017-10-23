80lbs of ganja washes up in Little Cayman
(CNS): Between Friday 20 and Sunday 22 October the police recovered five packages containing what is suspected to be ganja along the shoreline of Little Cayman. After the police were notified by members of the public on the island that parcels had washed ashore, officers on the ground, helped by the RCIPS helicopter crew, conducted extensive searches around the Little Cayman’s coastline and collected the parcels, which together totalled around 80lbs in weight.
Thanking the public for notifying them about the parcels, the police said they are now seeking help in trying to find their source. But they gave no indication that they were aware of any suspicious vessels in the area before the parcels were recovered.
Anyone with information that could assist the police is asked the call CBPS at 948-0331. They can also contact the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
Well not surprised. I am sure criminals keep spreading word that there is minimal law enforcement in Cayman and low changes of being caught. Perhaps time to start weeding criminals out from top down instead of from the bottom up?
1
0
5 Parcels But only 3 in Picture
#gotmewondering
#sisterislandpolice
2
0
Square Grooper
2
0
80 pounds of life saving herbal medicine washes up on your shore, be thankful.
0
0
I wish that Cayman was like the people of Little Cayman , sounds like they are not taking any of it from drug smugglers or criminals .
7
1
Cigarettes completely legal and fine, but somehow marijuana is a drug. If we are against all drugs at least be consistent ban alcohol and cigarettes too. We can pick and choose what substances to like or not but it just makes us hypocrites.
Diogenes
Legalize
Tax
Regulate
4
0
This can be turned into a substantial volume of cannabis oil. Why can this be made into oil at secure lab facility in Cayman instead of it being burned at the dump incinerator? Our forensic lab has the equipment to assure its quality.
Oh I forgot the RCIPS need to stock pile it again then allow it to be secretly stolen and put back into circulation. What a waste.
13
1
Pretty sure it is illegal to produce cannabis oil on the island….
0
0
I would like to volunteer to test quality of said oil.
1
0
Dats mines! Dutty Babylon a tief!
6
1
Save the bales!
7
0
Free Steve too!
0
0