500+ permanent residency applications now reviewed
(CNS): More than 500 individuals and families who have been waiting on decisions about their potential future in the Cayman Islands have now been considered by the relevant board and admin staff at immigration. Although there are still 876 applications awaiting a decision, the authorities are now getting to grips with what was in some cases a more than three-year backlog. The rate of approval is now running at 48%, with 26% of applications being refused since May.
According to the latest statistics, the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board and administrators from the immigration department have reviewed 503 applications and made decisions on 374 since they began their work again in May.
Between 29 September and 5 October alone, 33 more applications were approved and five were refused. Another eight were differed, while three were withdrawn by the applicants and just one was out of time.
Category: Local News
And cue comments “The end of Cayman as we know it”, “Doom gloom and despair”, “Cayman is sinking under the wait of furreners”, yet when I looked out the window just now, everything looked exactly the same.
Bring on the Nationalism and cries of “mass grants”, these applicants followed the rules that the government laid out for them, we can’t provide a path and tell them this is how you get to stay here and then when they do those things and follow our rules, tell them thanks but no thanks you have to leave now bye. If you have a problem with the system I hear you, it’s not perfect but the constant “Us vs. Them” caymanian mindset egged on by social media posts, groups and “news” publications is so tiring. We laugh at the Trump Vs Muslims/Mexicans Sagas going on in the US but then we turn around and do the exact same thing, spreading the exact same ideas and messages. Watching so many people blame all of the problems in Cayman on expats is so frustrating because they refuse to hold the Caymanians in power currently and previously, accountable. If our own people who are in charge aren’t the ones to be held responsible why are the expats?
Diogenes
