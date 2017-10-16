500+ permanent residency applications now reviewed

(CNS): More than 500 individuals and families who have been waiting on decisions about their potential future in the Cayman Islands have now been considered by the relevant board and admin staff at immigration. Although there are still 876 applications awaiting a decision, the authorities are now getting to grips with what was in some cases a more than three-year backlog. The rate of approval is now running at 48%, with 26% of applications being refused since May.

According to the latest statistics, the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board and administrators from the immigration department have reviewed 503 applications and made decisions on 374 since they began their work again in May.

Between 29 September and 5 October alone, 33 more applications were approved and five were refused. Another eight were differed, while three were withdrawn by the applicants and just one was out of time.

