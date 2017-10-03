banner ad

3-lane roundabout still challenging drivers

| 05/10/2017 | 5 Comments
Cayman News Service

SUV going the wrong way on Camana Bay Roundabout

(CNS): The roundabout at Camana Bay is still proving a challenge for some drivers. This recent picture, which circulated on social media this week, made it quite clear just quite how much some people are struggling to come to terms with the traffic circle. Fortunately, no vehicles collided when this gold SUV went round the wrong way.

CNS contacted the RCIPS for comment and we are still waiting on a response.

  1. Anonymous says:
    05/10/2017 at 2:52 pm

    I don’t think the arrows they painted on the lanes help at all- somebody who is not familiar with them and sees them at a glance probably thinks they mean they can turn right in that lane… this roundabout is the worst intersection I have ever seen- it must break records. No idea who designed this but they should resign. That shape alone is beyond dangerous!




  2. Anonymous says:
    05/10/2017 at 12:42 pm

    Most drivers in Cayman are challenged, it has nothing to do with the roundabout.




  3. Anonymous says:
    05/10/2017 at 12:21 pm

    i’ve got a brain……it doesn’t challenge me.




  4. Anonymous says:
    05/10/2017 at 12:19 pm

    Just wait until the American tourists start coming down during high season!




