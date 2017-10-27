$141M surplus forecast over 2-year budget

(CNS): As he delivered his first ever budget and government’s first budget to cover two years, Finance Minister Roy McTaggart predicted that the entire government would end 2018 with a total operating surplus of around $140 million, even though that its statutory authorities are expected to suffer significant losses and government is spending much more on public services. In the Legislative Assembly Friday, following a very short throne speech from the governor on Friday and a policy address from the premier, the finance minister took less than an hour to deliver the broad details of the government’s spending plans for the next two years, beginning 1 January 2018 and ending 31 December 2019.

McTaggart forecast that core government would bring in revenues of $730.7 million during 2018 and almost $729 million in 2019. Meanwhile, government is expecting core government expenses of over $644 million next year and 657.7m the following year. The impact of losses of over $5.3 million and 5.6 million by the authorities will leave government with an estimated surplus of around $81 million in 2018, falling to over 59.3 million in 2019.

The minister stressed that the Government of National Unity’s budget contained no increases or new fees or taxes and, with the exception of a need to partially refinance a government bond due in 2019, there would be no new borrowing either.

He said government would continue to pay for its day-to-day operations as well as the major capital projects from its regular fees, taxes and other earnings. McTaggart said that there would be more investment in public services, including education spending, more money for extra police, raising the headcount by 75 officers over the next three years, and cash for social assistance programmes.

McTaggart told his legislative colleagues that the 2018/19 two-year spending plan provided “a blue-print for expanded services”, while being consistence with the government’s policy and in compliance with the Public Management and Finance Law and the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility (FFR). The minister said it was a fiscally responsible budget that would provide enhanced social services to vulnerable people support economic growth and jobs, transform education as well as provide a solution to the landfill problems and improved management of healthcare, among other things.

Check back to CNS shortly for more on the budget and details of the premier’s policy aims for the next two years.

