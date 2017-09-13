Woman raped in Prospect

(CNS): In the early hours of Wednesday morning a man entered an apartment at a residential complex on Shamrock Road in Prospect and raped the woman who lived there. The suspect, whom the victim did not know, was brown-skinned and around 5’10” tall. After the rape, the man left the location in a white Kia Picanto. The police responded to the report just past 3:00am on 13 September, the RCIPS said.

Police are now investigating the matter and ask that anyone with any information contact Detective Inspector Dave Morrison at 916-1045.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police