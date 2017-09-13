Woman raped in Prospect
(CNS): In the early hours of Wednesday morning a man entered an apartment at a residential complex on Shamrock Road in Prospect and raped the woman who lived there. The suspect, whom the victim did not know, was brown-skinned and around 5’10” tall. After the rape, the man left the location in a white Kia Picanto. The police responded to the report just past 3:00am on 13 September, the RCIPS said.
Police are now investigating the matter and ask that anyone with any information contact Detective Inspector Dave Morrison at 916-1045.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
How difficult is it for the RCIPS to identify all owners of the described vehicle model ,make, colour?
Grill everyone that owns a Kia picanto , DNA was more than likely left behind , and that includes rentals that locals may have rented
If new pension scheme won’t cause mass exodus, uncontrolled crime will. Paradise lost.
My gosh! What’s really happening in Cayman ? Inflammable liquid thrown at parked vehicles, is this a new crime invented? Rape again! Not looking good at all.
Need to arm our self nowadays…very sad situation on this little Island…justice for this woman.
Sounds like this sc**mbag knew his target. There aren’t too many white Picantos on island. Hopefully this degenerate ends up in the dragnet soon!
Poor woman. I feel for her.
I wonder how entry was made and how I can make sure this doesn’t happen to me.
I chain my front door but there is no chain on the back door.
Lady: get a big a$$ dog that is NOT friendly. Let him live inside with you. At least that’s a start.
any digits whatsoever from the license plate?
Capture then castrate the bastard!!
PIG! find this guy RCIP and throw away the key!
Any stolen Kia’s out there?
How terrifying!
Hasn’t heard any mention of the million dollar CCTVs serving any purpose in crimes for awhile. Can the RCIP give the public an update on them?
