Woman raped in Prospect

| 13/09/2017 | 14 Comments

(CNS): In the early hours of Wednesday morning a man entered an apartment at a residential complex on Shamrock Road in Prospect and raped the woman who lived there. The suspect, whom the victim did not know, was brown-skinned and around 5’10” tall. After the rape, the man left the location in a white Kia Picanto. The police responded to the report just past 3:00am on 13 September, the RCIPS said.

Police are now investigating the matter and ask that anyone with any information contact Detective Inspector Dave Morrison at 916-1045.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Comments (14)

  1. Anonymous says:
    13/09/2017 at 4:19 pm

    How difficult is it for the RCIPS to identify all owners of the described vehicle model ,make, colour?




  2. Anonymous says:
    13/09/2017 at 4:16 pm

    Grill everyone that owns a Kia picanto , DNA was more than likely left behind , and that includes rentals that locals may have rented




  3. Anonymous says:
    13/09/2017 at 3:56 pm

    If new pension scheme won’t cause mass exodus, uncontrolled crime will. Paradise lost.




  4. Very concerned says:
    13/09/2017 at 3:12 pm

    My gosh! What’s really happening in Cayman ? Inflammable liquid thrown at parked vehicles, is this a new crime invented? Rape again! Not looking good at all.




  5. Anonymous says:
    13/09/2017 at 2:54 pm

    Need to arm our self nowadays…very sad situation on this little Island…justice for this woman.




  6. Anonymous says:
    13/09/2017 at 2:22 pm

    Sounds like this sc**mbag knew his target. There aren’t too many white Picantos on island. Hopefully this degenerate ends up in the dragnet soon!




  7. Anonymous says:
    13/09/2017 at 2:15 pm

    Poor woman. I feel for her.
    I wonder how entry was made and how I can make sure this doesn’t happen to me.
    I chain my front door but there is no chain on the back door.




  8. Anonymous says:
    13/09/2017 at 1:57 pm

    Lady: get a big a$$ dog that is NOT friendly. Let him live inside with you. At least that’s a start.




  9. Anonymous says:
    13/09/2017 at 1:24 pm

    any digits whatsoever from the license plate?




  10. Anonymous says:
    13/09/2017 at 1:13 pm

    Capture then castrate the bastard!!




  11. Anonymous says:
    13/09/2017 at 1:00 pm

    PIG! find this guy RCIP and throw away the key!




  12. Anonymous says:
    13/09/2017 at 12:58 pm

    Any stolen Kia’s out there?




  13. Anonymous says:
    13/09/2017 at 12:48 pm

    How terrifying!




    • Anonymous says:
      13/09/2017 at 1:28 pm

      Hasn’t heard any mention of the million dollar CCTVs serving any purpose in crimes for awhile. Can the RCIP give the public an update on them?




