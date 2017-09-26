Woman describes four-hour rape ordeal

(CNS): A Jamaican woman who lives in the Cayman Islands, testifying in court Monday, described details of what she said was a four-hour rape ordeal in January last year. The jury hearing the case against Marlon Ricardo Porter (37), who is charged with rape and wounding with intent, was told by the victim that for four hours she tried to resist and escape the violent sexual attack, which she said happened at a remote location at the end of Sparky Drive in the industrial area of George Town.

The woman told the court that she had been offered a lift by Porter, whom she knew vaguely, shortly after midnight on the night in question. But instead of taking her home, Porter took her to a remote area that she said she did not know, where he assaulted and repeatedly raped her before abandoning her half-naked at the scene of the attack sometime around 4:00am.

The jury heard that the woman, left dazed and confused, eventually tried to make it home and was found wandering around, partially naked and clutching her ripped top to her body, by police officers on patrol.

Porter has denied the accusations and claims the woman had consented to sex for money.

The case continues.

