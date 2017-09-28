Visiting student dodges jail over ‘souvenier’ bullet

(CNS): A 19-year-old visiting student from Honduras, who had been arrested at the Grand Cayman airport, was fined $800 when she appeared in court earlier this week. The young woman had been in the Cayman Islands visiting relatives who live and work here, but said she had inadvertently carried a bullet in the bottom of a bag. She told the court that she had found the bullet several years ago while walking on a beach with her partner at home in Honduras and had kept it as a souvenir.

The bullet had shown up on the scanner at the Owen Roberts International Airport as the women was departing after her holiday here.

Despite the continued concerns of the court about the amount of ammunition that is being inadvertently brought into Cayman after not being detected at international airports, the court accepted the woman’s explanation.

The magistrate opted not to record a conviction against the teenager and also reduced the fine to $800 in recognition of her status as a student.

