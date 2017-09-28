Visiting student dodges jail over ‘souvenier’ bullet
(CNS): A 19-year-old visiting student from Honduras, who had been arrested at the Grand Cayman airport, was fined $800 when she appeared in court earlier this week. The young woman had been in the Cayman Islands visiting relatives who live and work here, but said she had inadvertently carried a bullet in the bottom of a bag. She told the court that she had found the bullet several years ago while walking on a beach with her partner at home in Honduras and had kept it as a souvenir.
The bullet had shown up on the scanner at the Owen Roberts International Airport as the women was departing after her holiday here.
Despite the continued concerns of the court about the amount of ammunition that is being inadvertently brought into Cayman after not being detected at international airports, the court accepted the woman’s explanation.
The magistrate opted not to record a conviction against the teenager and also reduced the fine to $800 in recognition of her status as a student.
I have an important observation to make in regards to security scanners at airports.
Over the past few years there seems to be a “very good detection rate” of either firearms, drugs and ammunition on outgoing passengers at ORIA by private contractors. (Flowers FADS)
Many of these same outgoing passengers would have departed other airports around the world and never got detected with such firearms, drugs or ammunition.
In H.M. Customs hall at ORIA there was or still is, a security scanner for incoming passengers and their luggage. Rarely do you hear of firearm detections on incoming passengers or their luggage by Custom Officers.
The question is, why is the security contractors (Flowers – FADS) at ORIA so efficient/effective in their detection……. than so many other airport scanners around the world ? (including the USA major airports where many of the travelers come from)
It appears that if H.M. Customs contracted a small team of FADS employees with security scanners somewhere near their inspection hall, very little or no contraband would be passing through, as there seems to be great detections outgoing, which all originated when they first arrived into the Cayman Islands.
Does Flowers – FADS have better equipment or better trained staff for security at ORIA than say H.M. Customs or even the TSA in the United States ?
Give credit where credit is due, if you can’t escape through ORIA with a small bullet that you forgot at the bottom of your luggage, I would feel very confident that no one will be lucky enough to carry any illegal or dangerous weapons onboard an aircraft for say terrorism purposes or firearm smuggling.
Well done private contractors at ORIA – (Flowers – FADS)
1
0
Maybe you should stop worrying so much about stray bullets in tourist exit luggage. Allow them $500 immediate bail and let them forfeit it and go on their way. Realistically, this is never going to stop considering where your tourists come from. Such mistakes are inevitable and routine everywhere given how many people are flying.
0
0