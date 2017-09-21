Twelve year sentence for beach sex crime

(CNS): A West Bay man who was convicted of attempted rape, indecent assault and ABH was sentenced to twelve years in prison by Justice Charles Quin this week, having committed what the judge described as a “sustained violent attack” on his victim. Josh Alexander Bodden (29) attacked the woman, who knew him through her friendship with his uncle, on Barkers Beach as she was walking her dog. The judge recounted at sentencing that during the assault, the victim was punched in the stomach, received a “violent blow” to her left eye and was forced to perform oral sex.

In addition, Justice Quin referred to the degradation and humiliation Bodden caused and the use of “violence beyond the offence”. As well as a black eye, the victim also suffered injuries to her rib cage and scrapes on both sides of her lower lip.

When Bodden tried to have sex with the victim, despite her protests, he couldn’t get an erection and so forced her to perform fellatio. She tried to escape, the judge noted, at which point Bodden warned her, “If you do that again, I’ll kill you.”

Justice Quin also read from the victim impact report, where the woman said the very worst thing was that she couldn’t get the attack out of her head. She continues to have nightmares and is reminded of the assault whenever she looks in the mirror and sees the scar by her eye. She asked that Bodden be kept behind bars, saying, “He would have killed me.”

In the social inquiry report, the probation officer wrote that the victim was “impacted most significantly” on an emotional and physical level, and that Bodden caused her extreme fear by threatening to kill her.

Justice Quin also noted that Bodden showed no remorse until the “eleventh hour”, when he wrote a letter saying he was truly sorry. During the trial, Bodden insisted that he had been having an affair with the victim for seven months and that her injuries were sustained during a fall, assertions that the judge rejected, saying he did not believe the defendant’s story.

During sentencing, the judge said he could not ignore the “gratuitous and violent blow” to the victim’s left eye and the forced oral sex. “These offences all form part of a sustained, violent attack on this poor woman, innocently walking her dog on the beach.”

He also noted the attack took place on “one of our beautiful beaches”, adding, “When a woman is attacked in this shocking manner” it has a negative effect on the Cayman Islands.

Bodden has eighteen previous convictions, mostly drug-related, but also including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and robbery, for which he was sentenced to four years in prison, the judge recounted, pointing out that none of the previous penalties rehabilitated or deterred him.

After Justice Quin sentenced Bodden to twelve years for the attempted rape, and from 2½ to four years for the other counts, to run concurrently, he wondered whether the Legislative Assembly might consider raising the maximum sentence from fourteen years to life for such crimes, like in the UK, then said, “Mr Bodden goes to prison for twelve years.”

