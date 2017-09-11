Three road crashes this weekend
(CNS): A burgundy Honda Civic travelling south on Esterley Tibbetts Highway in the early hours of Friday morning veered across the median and crashed into a CUC pole in the vicinity of Lime Tree Bay Avenue, police said. When police and medics arrived just after 4:00am, the 26-year-old driver, who lives in Bodden Town, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
He was transported to the George Town hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and later released back into police custody. He is currently on police bail.
Police said that the CUC pole was damaged and CUC personnel were called to the scene.
There were also two crashes on Sunday. The first happened just before 4:00am when a 29-year-old woman driving a black Ford Escape crashed into a tree on Northward Road in Bodden Town. The woman was taken to the George Town hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries and later released.
Then, just before 11:00 last night, a red Mazda travelling west on Shamrock Road collided with a red Chevy Aveo travelling east. Three people in the Chevy Aveo, including the driver, were taken to the George Town hospital with minor injuries and later released. Police said the driver of the Mazda left the scene on foot.
All of these collisions are under investigation by the Traffic Management Unit, and anyone with any information is asked to call 936-9124.
“Luckily we did not see more serious injuries as a result of the collisions over the weekend,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood, Head of the Traffic Management Unit. “In two of these accidents drivers passed into oncoming traffic. We are pleading with the public to be more cautious on the road, especially during inclement weather.”
What about the work van that was hit while parked outside Sunrise? Doesn’t that warrant a mention?
There was a fourth.
Sunday night, 10 Sep, about 10:37pm. Shamrock Rd in Savannah, between Domino’s and Tall Tree. Hit and Run. Another car crossed centerline and hit mine. There is a piece of the suspect vehicle, which fled eastbound, still stuck between my rear quarterpanel and the bumper cover.
Was reported to 9-1-1 immediately. I waited on the side of the road at the junction of Shamrock and Pedro Castle for nearly an hour, hazard lights flashing the whole while. Eventually an RCIPS patrol car drove past me, turned around in front of the gas station, and drove up Hirst Rd. Never stopped to check on me. A few minutes later the 9-1-1 center called me to say the police were not coming and I should go to the station.
Seems they forgot about this report again when they sent out the press release.
How come you haven’t named all those involved? Seems a bit harsh to name the Judge who was arrested for DUI the other day!
She was named after being charged not after being caught.
