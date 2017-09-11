Three road crashes this weekend

(CNS): A burgundy Honda Civic travelling south on Esterley Tibbetts Highway in the early hours of Friday morning veered across the median and crashed into a CUC pole in the vicinity of Lime Tree Bay Avenue, police said. When police and medics arrived just after 4:00am, the 26-year-old driver, who lives in Bodden Town, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

He was transported to the George Town hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and later released back into police custody. He is currently on police bail.

Police said that the CUC pole was damaged and CUC personnel were called to the scene.

There were also two crashes on Sunday. The first happened just before 4:00am when a 29-year-old woman driving a black Ford Escape crashed into a tree on Northward Road in Bodden Town. The woman was taken to the George Town hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries and later released.

Then, just before 11:00 last night, a red Mazda travelling west on Shamrock Road collided with a red Chevy Aveo travelling east. Three people in the Chevy Aveo, including the driver, were taken to the George Town hospital with minor injuries and later released. Police said the driver of the Mazda left the scene on foot.

All of these collisions are under investigation by the Traffic Management Unit, and anyone with any information is asked to call 936-9124.

“Luckily we did not see more serious injuries as a result of the collisions over the weekend,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood, Head of the Traffic Management Unit. “In two of these accidents drivers passed into oncoming traffic. We are pleading with the public to be more cautious on the road, especially during inclement weather.”

