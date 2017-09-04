Three collisions on Cayman’s roads last weekend
(CNS): Police say there were three road accidents “of note” this past weekend, which led to minor injuries only and one arrest. Around 10:00am on Friday, 1 September, a 23-year-old man riding a red/silver Zongshen motorbike along Pease Bay Road, Bodden Town, crashed into the back of a purple Toyota being driven by a 57-year-old woman. The motorcyclist received minor injuries to his left leg and face, and both vehicles sustained very minor damage.
Then, around 6:00pm on Sunday, 3 September, a silver Honda Civic travelling along Sea View Road toward the Frank Sound junction struck a pedestrian who had walked into the road. Police officers who were called to the scene found that the man had sustained minor injuries to his right arm and right foot. He was taken to the hospital and was later released. The car had damage to the left side and a broken windscreen.
The third crash happened around 4:15pm on Sunday, 3 September. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle MVA on Crewe Road in the vicinity of Capt Osmond’s Place, where a red Hyundai Accent had crashed into a concrete wall. The driver, a 27-year-old woman from George Town, was transported to Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released. She was then arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken into police custody. She is now on police bail.
Anyone with any information regarding these accidents is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
What about the maroon Chevy that ploughed into the bush on ETH near the ALT (Butterfield) roundabout? Sorry that must have been this week.
And still roadside walls in Savannah are demolished by vehicles on a weekly basis. Just days after that taxi punched a hole through a wall at the eastern end of Savannah, someone went one better, and pulverized a 20-foot section of block wall at Coral Bay Village, yet this never made the news.
To be fair, what I’ve often seen is roadworks blocking the inside lane without proper advance warning signs, and with a large vehicle in front blocking your view and the driver giving no warning signals, you can be in real trouble if someone is overtaking fast in the outside lane. I’ve seen this many times, and those responsible should think a lot more carefully about the placement of roadworks signage, giving plenty of time for the 50 mph traffic to adjust.
