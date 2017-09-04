Three collisions on Cayman’s roads last weekend

(CNS): Police say there were three road accidents “of note” this past weekend, which led to minor injuries only and one arrest. Around 10:00am on Friday, 1 September, a 23-year-old man riding a red/silver Zongshen motorbike along Pease Bay Road, Bodden Town, crashed into the back of a purple Toyota being driven by a 57-year-old woman. The motorcyclist received minor injuries to his left leg and face, and both vehicles sustained very minor damage.

Then, around 6:00pm on Sunday, 3 September, a silver Honda Civic travelling along Sea View Road toward the Frank Sound junction struck a pedestrian who had walked into the road. Police officers who were called to the scene found that the man had sustained minor injuries to his right arm and right foot. He was taken to the hospital and was later released. The car had damage to the left side and a broken windscreen.

The third crash happened around 4:15pm on Sunday, 3 September. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle MVA on Crewe Road in the vicinity of Capt Osmond’s Place, where a red Hyundai Accent had crashed into a concrete wall. The driver, a 27-year-old woman from George Town, was transported to Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released. She was then arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken into police custody. She is now on police bail.

Anyone with any information regarding these accidents is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

