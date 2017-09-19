Ten years for gun and ammo possession

(CNS): Michael Fernandez Jefferson, who was found guilty of possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition after a jury trial in July, was sentenced to ten years in prison on Monday by Justice Charles Quin. During the trial the court was told that the police, acting on a search warrant, had found a .38 caliber automatic pistol under a bed in the house he shared with his mother and girlfriend, wrapped in tissue in a ziplock bag, along with two live rounds of ammunition. Experts examined the gun and found it was not in working order because the firing pin has been sawn off.

However, in summing up the case during sentencing, Justice Quin noted that while the gun in that condition posed no imminent danger, information on how to repair the firearm could be accessed on the internet, and the tools and equipment needed could be attained. At the same time, the judge said there was no evidence that Jefferson had any such knowledge of how to fix the gun, or that he had made any inquiries about the procedure or had the necessary tools.

Justice Quin mentioned that Jefferson, who was an auto mechanic, had only a previous minor conviction and no offences for firearms or violence, and he was a law-abiding, hardworking young man and dedicated to this family.

The judge also discussed defence attorney Laurence Aiolfi’s arguments for finding exceptional circumstances to mitigate the sentence, including the inoperability of the weapon, the gun not being used for a criminal purpose, and Jefferson’s good character. During the trial, numerous witnesses came forward to testify on his behalf.

He then recounted crown counsel Nicole Petite’s submissions when she argued against finding exceptional circumstances. She had described a similar case in which those circumstances were found — the defendant pleaded guilty, cooperated with police and the weapon was a replica. Unlike in that case, she said, Jefferson owned the weapon, which could be lethal if repaired, and he had tried to dissociate himself from the gun.

The judge said that the jury had unanimously found the defendant guilty of possessing an unlawful firearm and ammunition. He added that in summing up to the jury at the trial, he told them to ask themselves whether the gun was one where a shot could be discharged or with modification could be used.

Justice Quin concluded that even if he took a “holistic approach” in combining all the possible mitigating factors of the case, they didn’t amount to exceptional circumstances in the meaning of the Firearms Law.

“The protection of the public demands nothing less than imposition of the minimum sentence,” he said. “I cannot do anything other than abide by the law,” the judge added, as he then sentenced Jefferson to ten years in HMP Northward.

