Suspected Jamaican killer fights deportation
(CNS): A Jamaican national who is currently being held on remand at HMP Northward, having been charged with illegal landing, is fighting deportation to his native country over fears he could be executed because he is a murder suspect there. The Jamaican authorities believe O’Brian Ellis, from Westmoreland, murdered his brother, Steadman Sterling, last December and is on the country’s ‘most wanted’ list. Ellis had been living in Windsor Park for several months, having arrived in Cayman illegally, when he was picked up during a raid last month.
Ellis is challenging removal to his homeland on human rights grounds because, although it is nearly three decades since anyone was put to death by the state, Jamaica still has the death penalty for aggravated murder on its statute books. However, most prisoners who have been sentenced to hang over the last thirty years have appealed their death sentences to the Privy Council and all have been commuted, leaving only a handful of inmates on the country’s death row.
In an application for a judicial review filed by his attorneys this month, Ellis argued that his deportation to Jamaica would expose him to the death penalty because he believes the authorities there intend to charge him with aggravated murder, and that this would be in breach of the Constitution of the Cayman Islands, specifically the guarantees within the Bill of Rights and the right to life.
Section 24 of the BoR states that it is unlawful for a public official to make a decision or to act in a way that is incompatible with the Bill of Rights.
Ellis further argued that prison conditions in Jamaica are such that, even if he was not given the death penalty, life imprisonment would constitute a violation of the prohibition of torture and inhuman treatment.
