Suspect smugglers had drugs and chickens

(CNS): Marine police chased and intercepted a Jamaican canoe Thursday night and recovered a large quantity of drugs as well as a number of caged roosters that were on board the vessel. According to the RCIPS, just before 11:00pm on 14 September, officers from the Joint Marine Unit who were on patrol off the eastern side of the Grand Cayman came upon a canoe from Jamaica. Following a brief pursuit, during which packages were thrown overboard, the canoe was intercepted.

Three men were taken into custody on suspicion of importation, and a large quantity of packages was recovered. Caged roosters that were on the canoe were confiscated, police said, but did not say how many.

The three men, all from Jamaica, are currently in police custody.

Category: Crime, Police