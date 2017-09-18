Stabbing death in North Side

(CNS): Police have now confirmed that a man who died after being stabbed in North Side yesterday evening was 23-year-old Azzan Sherieff. A 25-year-old woman from the district was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. According to official reports, when the emergency services arrived, the victim was still alive but was having difficulty breathing. CPR was administered to him and he was transported to George Town hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that the woman and the victim were known to each other and that she is currently in police custody. Unofficial sources have said that the suspect is the victim’s girlfriend, but it is unclear if the house on Union Street where the crime took place was the home of the victim.

The 911 call centre dispatched police, fire and emergency services to the house just past 5:20pm on 17 September, police said.

According to his Facebook page, Sherieff was a graduate of the John Gray High School and currently the manager at Lady Luck II charters. He had been in a relationship since 1 January 2016.

