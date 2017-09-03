Shots fired, man injured in George Town
(CNS): A man received a blow to the head with a blunt object as well as lacerations to his arm after being attacked by two male suspects near Linwood St, George Town, Saturday night. Police said that initial reports indicated that the victim had been shot, which was not the case, but that a number of shots were apparently fired before the attackers left the scene. One was of slim build and about 6’2″, and the other was about 5’5″; both were wearing dark clothing. They were last seen running towards Burke Maude Plaza on Shedden Rd.
The victims injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
CNS will update this story when more information is available.
Black, white, brown, Asian, hispanic, pink with polka dots?
Heaven forbid we actually describe the suspect in detail and ask these basic questions when police arrive!
Doesnt matter they wont find them anyway.
A description would only matter if crimefighters were looking to find someone responsible, or do something about territory that has hosted gangland activity for decades. Basically, this response should be interpreted as, “enter at your own risk”.
When is this BS going to end? Then to have 50 officers on leave! No better only getting worse.
Which culture has over 80% of their babies born out of wedlock, there is your answer.
