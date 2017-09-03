Shots fired, man injured in George Town

(CNS): A man received a blow to the head with a blunt object as well as lacerations to his arm after being attacked by two male suspects near Linwood St, George Town, Saturday night. Police said that initial reports indicated that the victim had been shot, which was not the case, but that a number of shots were apparently fired before the attackers left the scene. One was of slim build and about 6’2″, and the other was about 5’5″; both were wearing dark clothing. They were last seen running towards Burke Maude Plaza on Shedden Rd.