Duo suspects in both Red Bay and GT shootings

| 03/09/2017 | 61 Comments
Cayman News Service

Linwood St, George Town

(CNS) UPDATED: Police suspect that the two men who robbed the jerk stand on Shamrock Road in Red Bay at gunpoint Saturday night also attacked a man near Linwood St, George Town, about an hour before that. Shots were fired at both incidents. In the first, a man received a blow to the head with a blunt object as well as lacerations to his arm after being attacked by two male suspects. Police said that initial reports indicated that the victim had been shot, which was not the case, but said that a number of shots were apparently fired before the attackers ran off towards Burke Maude Plaza on Shedden Rd.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said. One suspect was of slim build and about 6’2″, and the other was about 5’5″; both were wearing dark clothing.

The suspects in the jerk stand armed robbery, who had the exact same descriptions, stole a quantity of cash there and began shooting as they ran off, though no one was injured. The police were called about this incident at around 9:15pm.

Police suspect that these individuals are linked to the Linwood Street incident which occured about an hour prior.

This is the third time this stand has been robbed by armed men. In 2011 Kemar Golding, who worked at the Cayman Islands Brewery, was shot in the face by robbers as he helped a friend at the stand take out the garbage. It was held up again by two masked men in December 2016. And in 2013, the stand was wiped out when two drivers who were racing crashed into it.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the Red Bay area around the time of the incident to contact the GT CID at 949-4222.

Tags: , , ,

Category: Crime, Police

Comments (61)

  1. Suspected Caymanian says:
    04/09/2017 at 9:51 am

    The police netting all these suspects 37 wha happen they miss 2 or what or it is what i suspect that unless its traffic or court related matters they aint doing $&#! all to stop crime in these islands why would they More police more money$$$$$ We are paying through our noses for this Rinky Dink foreign Police SERVICE who simply could give a damn about Cayman and why would they????




    3



    1
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    04/09/2017 at 4:49 am

    The motive behind these robberies are more than likely drug addiction. It’s time we did a review on what really is harmful and addictive and how less harmful substances can help their disease.




    3



    12
    Reply
    • "Anonymousir" says:
      04/09/2017 at 7:43 am

      why do you people believe its always drug related? he could just want to buy a motorbike or feed his kids. it could be anything that drives anyone to steal. take a LOOK at cayman at tell me what is getting better for the people? more and more people are struggling. IF you DO NOT HAVE MONEY …. You will NOT SURVIVE in cayman … so expect more until the CIG does something about the cost of living. ….




      13



      2
      Reply
    • Sharkey says:
      04/09/2017 at 9:11 am

      4:49am , I am not saying that drugs don’t cause some of these robberies, but when you see them leave from one robbery and go straight to another , and 6ft2in and 5ft5in sounds like the same 2 scumbags . I heard those measurements many time in the last few years , and don’t tell me that those are the only heights of men in Cayman Islands today . That’s their full time job , and if they are not told to start looking for a real job , that they will get a forever job without pay or food 24/7/365 till Christ come . And stop talking like them Politicians about a review.




      2



      0
      Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2017 at 9:27 pm

    There is a Police Consyable from Barbados who was recently recruited who is a composite artist one of the best trained at the FBI. Does not seem he is being used.




    13



    0
    Reply
  4. Michael Myles, Bonnie Anglin and Youth ACT says:
    03/09/2017 at 9:02 pm

    Despite all the burglaries and increase in crime, Youth Anti-Crime Trust (Youth ACT) and Cayman Skateboard Association ( of which Michael Myles is Chairperson, with Bonnie Anglin runs) does NOT and CANNOT convince the Government to take a chance on us and help us with funding for this approach to crime prevention and intervention. My suggestion is instead, or along with, CNS “Anonymous blogging” to approach your MLA and ask Why Not?

    My other suggestions is that you become more involved in the Country you want to comment about by: (1) Going to the schools and asking how you can help, (2) Attend PTA Meetings, whether you are a Parent or not, (3) Start an anti-crime fundraiser (walking, running, roadside, XMAS Calendars, Beach Cook-outs, Watersports, whatever, and donate the funds to Youth ACT and/or Skateboard Park, to those that are trying to do something crime!

    Open invitation: Youth ACT is presenting our annual Youth Crime Prevention Day (since 2013) at John Gray High School at the Family Life Centre and at Clifton Hunter High School, at CHHS, in October 2017. Come out and help!!!

    Bonnie Anglin. Email [email protected].




    14



    2
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2017 at 8:33 pm

    Mr. Eden ?




    6



    0
    Reply
  6. Sharkey says:
    03/09/2017 at 6:37 pm

    The crime is getting to look like the criminals needs to be layed down at the crime scene and no one knows how it happened . I’ll save the rest and leave it up to your imaginations .




    11



    0
    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2017 at 5:37 pm

    Two bannana trees in a bannana plantation………..good luck!




    5



    4
    Reply
  8. The Aardvark says:
    03/09/2017 at 3:51 pm

    Having lived in Cayman years ago I can’t help but be sad at the massive decline of personal security in the Islands. Criminals with guns and citizens and police without guns…




    38



    2
    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2017 at 3:43 pm

    A facial composite is a graphical representation of an eyewitness’s memory of a face, as recorded by a composite artist. A facial composite is a graphical representation of an eyewitness’s memory of a face, as recorded by a composite artist. Facial composites are used mainly by police in their investigation of (usually serious) crimes.
    Why RCIPS STILL doesn’t employ a composite artist?




    18



    4
    Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2017 at 3:37 pm

    I seem to recall that Alden said he was going to reduce gun crime by 60% in the first 100 days. Haven’t seen any major improvements as yet!




    35



    2
    Reply
  11. Lisa says:
    03/09/2017 at 3:27 pm

    Why doesn’t the owner have security guards for its staff and customers?




    4



    12
    Reply
  12. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2017 at 8:57 am

    Black, white, brown, Asian, hispanic, pink with polka dots?




    38



    4
    Reply

