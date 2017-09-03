Duo suspects in both Red Bay and GT shootings
(CNS) UPDATED: Police suspect that the two men who robbed the jerk stand on Shamrock Road in Red Bay at gunpoint Saturday night also attacked a man near Linwood St, George Town, about an hour before that. Shots were fired at both incidents. In the first, a man received a blow to the head with a blunt object as well as lacerations to his arm after being attacked by two male suspects. Police said that initial reports indicated that the victim had been shot, which was not the case, but said that a number of shots were apparently fired before the attackers ran off towards Burke Maude Plaza on Shedden Rd.
The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said. One suspect was of slim build and about 6’2″, and the other was about 5’5″; both were wearing dark clothing.
The suspects in the jerk stand armed robbery, who had the exact same descriptions, stole a quantity of cash there and began shooting as they ran off, though no one was injured. The police were called about this incident at around 9:15pm.
Police suspect that these individuals are linked to the Linwood Street incident which occured about an hour prior.
This is the third time this stand has been robbed by armed men. In 2011 Kemar Golding, who worked at the Cayman Islands Brewery, was shot in the face by robbers as he helped a friend at the stand take out the garbage. It was held up again by two masked men in December 2016. And in 2013, the stand was wiped out when two drivers who were racing crashed into it.
Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the Red Bay area around the time of the incident to contact the GT CID at 949-4222.
The police netting all these suspects 37 wha happen they miss 2 or what or it is what i suspect that unless its traffic or court related matters they aint doing $&#! all to stop crime in these islands why would they More police more money$$$$$ We are paying through our noses for this Rinky Dink foreign Police SERVICE who simply could give a damn about Cayman and why would they????
The motive behind these robberies are more than likely drug addiction. It’s time we did a review on what really is harmful and addictive and how less harmful substances can help their disease.
why do you people believe its always drug related? he could just want to buy a motorbike or feed his kids. it could be anything that drives anyone to steal. take a LOOK at cayman at tell me what is getting better for the people? more and more people are struggling. IF you DO NOT HAVE MONEY …. You will NOT SURVIVE in cayman … so expect more until the CIG does something about the cost of living. ….
If he they wanted the motorbike that bad they would steal one. The motive more than likely is drug addiction.
The motive is being a low life scumbags from shit families
4:49am , I am not saying that drugs don’t cause some of these robberies, but when you see them leave from one robbery and go straight to another , and 6ft2in and 5ft5in sounds like the same 2 scumbags . I heard those measurements many time in the last few years , and don’t tell me that those are the only heights of men in Cayman Islands today . That’s their full time job , and if they are not told to start looking for a real job , that they will get a forever job without pay or food 24/7/365 till Christ come . And stop talking like them Politicians about a review.
There is a Police Consyable from Barbados who was recently recruited who is a composite artist one of the best trained at the FBI. Does not seem he is being used.
Despite all the burglaries and increase in crime, Youth Anti-Crime Trust (Youth ACT) and Cayman Skateboard Association ( of which Michael Myles is Chairperson, with Bonnie Anglin runs) does NOT and CANNOT convince the Government to take a chance on us and help us with funding for this approach to crime prevention and intervention. My suggestion is instead, or along with, CNS “Anonymous blogging” to approach your MLA and ask Why Not?
My other suggestions is that you become more involved in the Country you want to comment about by: (1) Going to the schools and asking how you can help, (2) Attend PTA Meetings, whether you are a Parent or not, (3) Start an anti-crime fundraiser (walking, running, roadside, XMAS Calendars, Beach Cook-outs, Watersports, whatever, and donate the funds to Youth ACT and/or Skateboard Park, to those that are trying to do something crime!
Open invitation: Youth ACT is presenting our annual Youth Crime Prevention Day (since 2013) at John Gray High School at the Family Life Centre and at Clifton Hunter High School, at CHHS, in October 2017. Come out and help!!!
Bonnie Anglin. Email [email protected].
Mr. Eden ?
More interested in smiting homosexuals, in case their marriage caused the end of the world.
Well it was two men…together.
The crime is getting to look like the criminals needs to be layed down at the crime scene and no one knows how it happened . I’ll save the rest and leave it up to your imaginations .
Wait. What was that supposed to say?
8:50 am , you mean you have never heard of being layed down , where are you living ? That means layed down and can’t get up until someone pick you up .
Two bannana trees in a bannana plantation………..good luck!
Having lived in Cayman years ago I can’t help but be sad at the massive decline of personal security in the Islands. Criminals with guns and citizens and police without guns…
A facial composite is a graphical representation of an eyewitness’s memory of a face, as recorded by a composite artist. A facial composite is a graphical representation of an eyewitness’s memory of a face, as recorded by a composite artist. Facial composites are used mainly by police in their investigation of (usually serious) crimes.
Why RCIPS STILL doesn’t employ a composite artist?
Because they always wear masks?
Not true.
I seem to recall that Alden said he was going to reduce gun crime by 60% in the first 100 days. Haven’t seen any major improvements as yet!
3:37pm yes he did , but he’s working on what he didn’t talk about , development . He can’t make any money off reducing guns and crime .
No ! But if he does, he will have a better chance of keeping it!!!
Alden says a lot of things, remember.
Or better yet, forget
He is spending more time on sending the conservation laws back 30 years to allow the easier grant of political patronage.
Typical sound bytes and election fodder and same old rhetoric, no fooled by this.
Why doesn’t the owner have security guards for its staff and customers?
Unarmed security
Ms Lisa , are you suggesting that everyone get security guards to fix the problem . I say hire a sharp shooter .
#Securitymonitors
8:32am those would be the scope and the trigger .
Black, white, brown, Asian, hispanic, pink with polka dots?
Heaven forbid we actually describe the suspect in detail and ask these basic questions when police arrive!
Notice you don’t hear much about their accent any more??? Hmmmmm I wonder why?!
Eh?
You can just assume it’s Patwa.
oi! Not wa.
patwa my you know what. caymanians dont talk patwa
If it’s a Cayman accent, they will say. If they don’t say…you know what that means!
because they know they is camanians
Doesnt matter they wont find them anyway.
A description would only matter if crimefighters were looking to find someone responsible, or do something about territory that has hosted gangland activity for decades. Basically, this response should be interpreted as, “enter at your own risk”.
When is this BS going to end? Then to have 50 officers on leave! No better only getting worse.
dont worry you still have 400 police officers and when all are there did it make a difference?
So true
Which culture has over 80% of their babies born out of wedlock, there is your answer.
Tell me I dont know!
Bitter much?
No, but when it is suggested that certain foreign nationals, cultures and influences are a serious and significant element of Cayman’s decline, a little honest introspection is required.
Robert Brault — ‘Today I bent the truth to be kind, and I have no regret, for I am far surer of what is kind than I am of what is true.’
Do you the difference between INTROspection and projection?
Which Culture?Honduras? Jamaica?Haiti?Venezuela? Mexico?Guatemala? Salvador? Can I go on?
Canadian
Caymanian culture, 10:34. That answer is too obvious so what are you trying to say?
You plainly know little of Caymanian culture.
It exists? Well that is a new discovery.
Not Caymanian!
jamacian culture is the one ,and our population is now 60% of them.
we should stiil be in 1950 way better then.for one major reason , you guess
Wawa, you wrote the ‘9’ upside down, I’m sure you meant to write 90% not 60%. Soon it will be 100% as the growth rate of this culture is now totally out of control.
Jamaicans will never take over Cayman, not if the Filipinos have anything to say about it. There is a “security” war going on between them right now just take a look around
Once the Jamaican culture becomes the dominant culture, there is no going back to a law abiding society. AND it’s not because ALL Jamaicans are bad….it’s just that Cayman gets the element or class of Jamaicans that are at the bottom of the socioeconomic landscape.
