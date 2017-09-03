Duo suspects in both Red Bay and GT shootings

(CNS) UPDATED: Police suspect that the two men who robbed the jerk stand on Shamrock Road in Red Bay at gunpoint Saturday night also attacked a man near Linwood St, George Town, about an hour before that. Shots were fired at both incidents. In the first, a man received a blow to the head with a blunt object as well as lacerations to his arm after being attacked by two male suspects. Police said that initial reports indicated that the victim had been shot, which was not the case, but said that a number of shots were apparently fired before the attackers ran off towards Burke Maude Plaza on Shedden Rd.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said. One suspect was of slim build and about 6’2″, and the other was about 5’5″; both were wearing dark clothing.

The suspects in the jerk stand armed robbery, who had the exact same descriptions, stole a quantity of cash there and began shooting as they ran off, though no one was injured. The police were called about this incident at around 9:15pm.

Police suspect that these individuals are linked to the Linwood Street incident which occured about an hour prior.

This is the third time this stand has been robbed by armed men. In 2011 Kemar Golding, who worked at the Cayman Islands Brewery, was shot in the face by robbers as he helped a friend at the stand take out the garbage. It was held up again by two masked men in December 2016. And in 2013, the stand was wiped out when two drivers who were racing crashed into it.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the Red Bay area around the time of the incident to contact the GT CID at 949-4222.

Category: Crime, Police