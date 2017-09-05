Secret settlements cause MLA concern

(CNS): An opposition member told the government benches that government must stop agreeing to non-disclosure when it comes to settling legal claims with public money. As the parliament was asked to vote an extra appropriation for the 2016 budget of $350,000 for the Ministry of Health and Culture as a part payment in a 15-year-old claim against the government, the problem of the secrecy surrounding these settlements was raised by the member for East End, Arden McLean.

“The people need to know …and people need to be held accountable,” McLean said, after he asked about the payment and was given very little detail about what is part of a much bigger payment yet to come.

Premier Alden McLaughlin, who spoke for the current health minister, Dwayne Seymour, told his parliamentary colleagues that, as the former minister, he was aware of the particular case. But he said he could not speak about it as the case is sealed and negotiations were ongoing, despite the age of the case. The premier warned that there would be an even greater sum appropriated in the next budget.

The case relates to an accident in which a person was badly injured and the government has been held liable. It has been going through the courts for several years but is sealed and the press are also prohibited from revealing any of the details in order to protect the plaintiff.

But even though the public is prevented from knowing any of the details, they will be footing the bill. McLean noted the unsatisfactory nature of the situation and said the Office of the Attorney General should be arguing in court for some of the details, including how government has been held liable, to be made public so they know why so much of their cash is being spent settling these cases.

