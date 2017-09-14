RCIPS seeks Caymanians to boost its ranks

(CNS): Amid news that police officers from the Cayman Islands are tackling critical and challenging work on hurricane-ravaged islands, the RCIPS launched another recruitment drive, particularly targeting Caymanians between the ages of 18 and 40. The aim is for a class of at least ten recruits to begin the 17 weeks of initial training in early January 2018. “We are asking young Caymanians to answer this call to serve,” said Police Commissioner Derek Bryne.

“Your local knowledge, talents and passion to protect your country are wanted and needed. We are in the process of building the modern, progressive, 21st century police service the islands need and deserve, and you can be a central part of this important and fascinating project. It is an exciting time to become a police officer,” Bryne added.

Candidates for the position of local constable should hold Caymanian citizenship, be between 18 and 40 years old, be physically fit (demonstrated through passing the “5.4 bleep test”) and possess a high school diploma and/or 3 CXCs or equivalent (including Maths and English language). Permanent residents with the right to work without restrictions are also invited to apply.

Candidates also must hold a valid CI driver’s license, be computer literate, and complete all aspects of the application (which you can down here) truthfully.

“Now is a good time for young Caymanians to seriously consider entering the Service,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton. “There are many more paths that can be taken and expertise that can be developed in a police career now than when I first joined, thanks to technology and increasing collaboration with international law enforcement. From financial investigations to forensics to child protection, a policing career embraces all kinds of talents and develops specialized skill sets. Being a small but important jurisdiction means that young officers have more opportunities to do a wide range of things.”

The recruitment process is lengthy, encompassing written tests, a physical exam, background check, an interview and a medical. Once selected, recruits then must undertake and pass 17 weeks of initial training.

For those who wish to find out more about a policing career and the application process, the RCIPS TDU will be holding two Open Days during which potential applicants can learn more about the different departments and career paths within the Service from officers themselves.

These will take place this Saturday, 16 September between 10:00am and 2:00pm at the offices of the RCIPS Training and Development Unit in Governors Square, as well as on Saturday, 23 September from 10:00am and 2:00pm at the Cayman Brac Police Station Centre on Cayman Brac.

Applications forms and a full description of the minimum qualifications for the position of local police constable can be found here. The deadline for applications to be considered for this round of recruitment will be Wednesday, 11 October at 12:00pm, and any questions can be addressed to [email protected].

Category: Crime, Jobs, Local News, Police