RCIPS says stay off the water this weekend
(CNS): The Cayman Islands may be avoiding the worst of Hurricane Irma but this is a massive storm, estimated to be twice as wide as the Florida peninsula. So while its eye will pass north of Cuba, the RCIPS says sea conditions around the islands are expected to deteriorate dramatically beginning tomorrow, and strenuously warns all residents against any water-related activities this weekend.
This includes boating, surfing, kite-surfing, snorkeling, diving or swimming. Rough seas and strong currents are expected, and any activity on the water carries great risk, police said.
“Rough weather and high waves have attracted people to the shoreline in the past, especially thrill seekers,” said Brad Ebanks, Acting Superintendent of Specialist Operations, “and sadly we have had incidents where people’s lives were put in danger. We ask you do not risk your life and the lives of those who may try to save you.”
Category: Police, Science & Nature, Weather
Thank you captain obvious. I am recalling how after Ivan, public radio announcements were made for cops to show up for work, while the rest of us were cleaning up the airport to get it open. If there is any danger, the cops are nowhere to be seen.
Best advice I’ve seen come out of Cayman related to Irma. Well timed & well said RCIPS. We don’t need to use our stretched resources to rescue any foolish boaters who don’t heed this warning over the weekend.
Kudos!
It’ll be tight sets, with short periods, and even shorter rides, with recirculating coral in the beach break. For those that are at home in these conditions, ie. that can read the rip and get to the green room – they don’t need saving. Let them enjoy within THEIR limits not the NANNY-state’s.
Still safer than the roads!
