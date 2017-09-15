RCIPS officers help recapture prisoners in BVI
(CNS): An operation run by British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands police officers, alongside British Royal Marines and 47 UK police officers, resulted in the capture of over 100 escaped criminals from the Balsam Ghut prison on Tortola, BVI Governor Gus Jaspert stated yesterday. It is not clear if this means that all the prisoners have now been recaptured and the authorities have still not said exactly how many escaped after the prison was damaged during Hurricane Irma.
Sixteen Cayman Islands officers were deployed to the BVI in response to an urgent request for policing support made by Jaspert in the aftermath of the hurricane. UK Foreign Office minister Sir Alan Duncan told the House of Commons there had been a “serious threat of the complete breakdown of law and order” in the BVI.
Following the police operation yesterday, Jaspert said, “The government of the British Virgin Islands is extremely grateful to the police and military personnel for their tireless efforts, which have today resulted in a thorough and extremely successful operation. I extend our gratitude to the UK and Cayman Islands governments for their provision of personnel on the ground here, helping to ensure the safety and security of all British Virgin Islanders.”
He said this signalled “a huge step in all of our efforts to rebuild this fantastic territory”.
Congrats to our brave police offices.
I hope all of you out there always critizing the officers will take a pause on that, I also hope they soon come back and don’t be tempted to take up employment in the BVI. Good job guys.
Another proud moment for the RCIPS. Couldn’t be more pleased to read this and see some ‘good news’ shared about our constabulary and their ability to provide law-enforcement. Thank you RCIPS !!
I’m very proud of the work of the RCIP and the effort led by our Premuer. You’ve made us all proud to be Caymanian.
Good job guys!
This is a proud moment for the RCIPS and for Cayman. It is time to recognize that our police service is a good and professional one, deserving of our praise.
