RCIPS assists devastated BVI and TCI

(CNS): The RCIPS chopper has been sent to the Turks and Caicos Islands and 16 Cayman Islands officers are now in the British Virgin Islands to help those islands in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. According to the RCIPS, the deployment of cops to the BVI was in response to an urgent request yesterday for policing support made by the governor of those islands. It was coordinated by the CI Governor’s Office, the RCIPS Senior Command Team and the crisis team in London.

Matthew Forbes, who heads the office of Cayman Islands Governor Helen Kilpatrick, went with the RCIPS officers to provide support to the governor’s office in BVI.

“The British Virgin Islands have been devastated by Hurricane Irma, and they are in need of our help,” said Acting Commissioner of Police Anthony Ennis. “Many of us remember Hurricane Ivan and the help that our sister territories provided to us during that difficult time. It is our duty and honour to reciprocate and do whatever we can to improve their situation.”

The police officers left the Cayman Islands Saturday afternoon on a chartered Cayman Airways flight for Barbados, “where they will join UK military assets and government personnel also being deployed to the BVI”, police said.

How long they will be there is not known at this point, but their task is “to provide law enforcement and humanitarian support”. The RCIPS said the Cayman contingent is likely to be the first police reinforcements to reach BVI in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

The RCIPS police helicopter and crew arrived in Turks and Caicos Saturday morning, and police said it “is now providing vital reconnaissance and operational support to the authorities there”.

Forbes said, “Clearly the BVI and TCI require significant assistance following the passage of such a devastating hurricane, and the Cayman Islands has responded swiftly, in coordination with the UK, to provide essential and practical support to those who have been affected.”

