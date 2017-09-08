Public bus and bicycle collide

(CNS): A person riding a bicycle was injured yesterday after the bike collided with a public bus travelling in the same direction on North Church Street, near the Bodden Road junction. Police said the 911 call came in around 15 minutes past noon on Thursday, 7 September. The cyclist, who was the only person injured, was taken the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment and later released.

The matter is currently being investigated.

Anyone with information is encouraged the call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News, Police